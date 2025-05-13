S4C highlights mental health in farming community for Mental Health Week

Mental Health Week, taking place from May 12 to May 18 this year, will see S4C focus on the critical importance of mental health within the agricultural community.

On Monday, 12 May, a powerful short film featuring farmer Gareth Wyn Jones, titled Yr Argyfwng Iechyd Meddwl Mewn Ffermio (The Crisis of Mental Health in Farming), delve into the challenges faced by farmers in maintaining their mental well-being.

The film is available to watch on S4C’s YouTube channel, BBC iPlayer, and S4C Clic now.

Also this week, a new series of Ffermio, the popular agricultural magazine programme, began.

Hosted by Alun Elidyr at the Carmarthen mart, the episode will emphasize the significance of mental health in rural communities.

Cymuned

The theme of this year’s mental health week is Community with everyone being encouraged to celebrate the power and importance of community.

In a special programme with the hill farmer from Llanfairfechan, Gareth Wyn Jones, we see Gareth candidly discussing mental health issues with farmers and industry workers.

Reflecting on the current state of the industry, Gareth shared: “It’s a very sad time for the industry. I can’t remember a time when so many people have felt so low. I’m receiving messages on social media from people saying they feel immense pressure within the industry.”

The Ffermio episode also features a visit to the DPJ charity, founded by Emma O’Sullivan in 2016 in memory of her late husband, Daniel Picton Jones.

Since its inception, the charity has grown significantly.

A year ago, they launched the Hywel Davies/DPJ lorry, which has since traveled to countless agricultural markets and fairs, providing much-needed mental health support to those in the farming community.

Emma Morgans, a nurse with the charity, explained: “Farmers won’t go to the doctors but they will go to the mart, so we thought we’ll go where they are and try to bridge the gap between mental health and physical health because there’s a real collaration between the two.

“We’ve got a cosy room inside the lorry and they don’t have to get change, they can come in here in their muddy boots and their overalls, makes no difference to us.”

New initiative

As the DPJ charity approaches its tenth anniversary, Emma O’Sullivan is excited to announce a new initiative. They are looking to expand their services by investing in a second lorry, which will be based in North Wales.

Emma shared: “The charity has grown beyond what we ever imagined. We now have over 100 volunteers across Wales. I like to think we’ve helped create a culture where it’s acceptable to talk about mental health.

Hopefully, we’ve built an environment where people feel comfortable reaching out, knowing where to get the help they need.”

Both programmes highlight the vital role of open conversations in addressing mental health issues.

Dr. Nia Bowen, DPJ’s Farming Engagement Officer, emphasised: “Weeks like this are crucial for raising awareness and encouraging people to talk. As they do, they ask questions, learn more, and discover what kind of help is available.”

For further information about mental health Support, visit S4C’s Help page: S4C’s Mental Health Resources Page

Visit S4C Clic and iPlayer during the week to watch these and other programmes marking mental health week: Creisis; Moodswings, meds a Mared; Drych: Meddwl yn wahanol; Wyt ti’n Iawn (Hansh)

