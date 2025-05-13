S4C invests in sports and journalism talent to attract new faces

S4C has announced a Sports Journalism Bursary – alongside the annual T. Glynne Davies Journalism Scholarship – with the aim of attracting new talent from under-represented backgrounds in to broadcasting.

It is hoped that the bursaries will appeal to people with minority ethnic heritage, disability and/or who come from a disadvantaged socio-economic background. The Journalism Scholarship is also open to anyone who is the first to speak Welsh fluently within the family.

The S4C Sports Media Bursary offers the successful candidate the opportunity to develop skills on Cardiff Metropolitan University’s MSc Sports Broadcasting course. In addition, the successful person will gain hands-on experience with S4C’s digital sports team and some of Wales’ largest production companies, and the opportunity to gain paid work after the course has ended.

Enriching

The T. Glynne Davies Journalism Scholarship offers the opportunity to study on the MA JOMEC Broadcast Journalism course at Cardiff University, as well as work experience with the S4C, BBC and ITV journalism teams on linear and digital productions.

Llion Iwan, S4C’s Chief Content Officer, said of the two bursaries: “S4C is helping people from all backgrounds in Wales to develop the necessary skills to become part of our workforce.

“We encourage anyone with a desire to work in the broadcasting industry to apply for these great opportunities. We are delighted to collaborate with Cardiff University and Cardiff Metropolitan University and to invest in this training to provide not only opportunities, but to also enrich content for everyone in Wales.”

“Exciting industry”

Joe Towns, Course Director of the Sports Broadcasting MSc from Cardiff Metropolitan University, said of the S4C Sports Media Bursary: “This opportunity is perfect for anyone looking to work in sports production. The combination of university-based training and hands-on work experience is special. With a summer of sport ahead of us, now is the perfect time to apply to be a part of this exciting industry in the future.”

Sali Collins, Head of the Masters (MA) in Broadcast Journalism at Cardiff University, said of the T. Glynne Davies Journalism Scholarship: “We have an established and successful relationship with S4C with many of our students progressing to great careers in broadcasting in Wales and beyond. We are delighted to be collaborating on this bursary and look forward to discovering more talented individuals to share all-important news stories with the nation.”

The deadline to apply for both opportunities is Monday 2 June 2025. Details of both opportunities can be found on the S4C website: www.s4c.cymru/opportunities

