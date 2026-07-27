S4C puts some of its biggest programmes out to tender in digital-first shake-up

Nation.Cymru staff

S4C is inviting production companies to bid to make some of its best-known programmes as part of a move towards a “digital-first” future.

The Welsh-language broadcaster has announced that an open tender process will begin in October for five long-running commissions, with successful bids taking effect from 2028 onwards.

The programmes include current affairs debate show Pawb a’i Farn, song competition Cân i Gymru, live coverage of the Urdd Eisteddfod, broadcasts from the Royal Welsh Show and Winter Fair, and the hymn-singing series Dechrau Canu Dechrau Canmol.

Production companies will be able to bid for one or more of the commissions, with S4C saying each proposal should set out a digital-first vision in line with its strategy, More than a TV Channel.

The move forms part of the broadcaster’s wider ambition to expand beyond traditional television viewing by developing content for digital audiences while maintaining its public service remit.

Llion Iwan, S4C’s chief content officer, said the tender process was intended to support innovation within Wales’ independent production sector.

“The decision to open these commissions to tender reflects our commitment to maintaining a healthy, competitive and creative production sector in Wales,” he said.

“Each of these programmes holds significant cultural value and plays an important role in celebrating Welsh life, language and communities.

“We are looking forward to seeing proposals that respect the strength of these established brands while bringing fresh thinking and creative ambition for the future.”

The commissions being put out to tender are:

Pawb a’i Farn – current affairs debate programme.

Cân i Gymru – Wales’ annual song competition.

Live coverage of the Urdd Eisteddfod.

Live broadcasts from the Royal Welsh Show and Winter Fair.

Dechrau Canu Dechrau Canmol – the long-running hymn-singing and worship series.

The tender process opens in October, with the new production contracts due to begin from 2028.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.