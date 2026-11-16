S4C seeks above-inflation funding as BBC cuts jobs in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

The UK Government is reviewing how S4C will be funded after March 2028 as the Welsh-language broadcaster seeks an above-inflation settlement and protection for the programmes it receives from the BBC.

UK Media Minister Ian Murray told MPs that ministers were considering options for S4C’s long-term funding and looking at how to strengthen its partnership with the BBC on programming, technology and distribution.

In a letter published by the Welsh Affairs Committee on Thursday, he said decisions on the next BBC Charter would be set out in a White Paper expected later this year.

The BBC supplies S4C with Welsh-language programmes worth about £20 million a year under a statutory duty. S4C chief executive Geraint Evans told the committee in September that he was concerned about what BBC cuts could mean for that output. He said he and S4C chair Delyth Evans had raised the issue with BBC director-general Matt Brittin.

BBC Wales announced in September that it would cut 58 roles, equivalent to about 45 full-time posts, and reduce its annual television output by 20 hours as part of the corporation’s £500 million savings plan. The cuts also affect BBC Radio Cymru, where programmes including Dros Frecwast and Dros Ginio are being dropped.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth warned that the cuts could leave the BBC in breach of its public service obligations.

Mr Brittin said the BBC took its responsibilities to Wales seriously. Rhuanedd Richards, the BBC’s new director of Nations, said Welsh-language services had been relatively protected, while acknowledging the loss of Radio Cymru programmes.

What S4C wants

S4C puts its licence fee allocation for 2026–27 at £100.67 million. Its core public funding has come entirely from the licence fee since April 2022, when its previous UK Government grant was rolled into a six-year settlement. The broadcaster received £88.85 million a year for the first two years, with inflation-linked increases from April 2024.

In its March submission to the Charter review, S4C called for its core funding to rise faster than inflation after March 2028 and for the value of the BBC’s programme contribution to rise in line with inflation.

It also asked ministers to extend its iPlayer partnership into the next Charter period and require the BBC to give Welsh-language programmes a prominent place on its digital services.

“Our work sustains the Welsh creative sector, develops talent, and ensures the Welsh language remains a part of everyday life,” Delyth Evans said when S4C published its submission.

Mr Murray pointed to rules under the Media Act 2024 designed to make S4C’s on-demand service easier to find on major online TV platforms.

His letter gave no funding figure for S4C beyond March 2028 and made no commitment on its request for greater prominence on iPlayer.