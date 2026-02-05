S4C seeks new board members as it accelerates digital-first strategy

Amelia Jones

S4C is seeking to appoint two new non-executive members to its Board as the Welsh-language broadcaster continues to develop its long-term strategic direction.

The recruitment process is being led by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, with appointments made by the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.

The new Board members will join S4C at a time of significant change, as the broadcaster accelerates its shift towards a digital-first future.

While the broadcaster is seeking people with a broad range of skills and experience, there is a particular interest in applicants with expertise in digital content and legal matters, reflecting the evolving challenges facing public service broadcasters.

In recent months, S4C has launched its new strategy, More Than a TV Channel, which sets out its ambition to expand beyond traditional broadcasting. The channel has already begun delivering on that vision, becoming the first Welsh-language broadcaster to commission a vertical drama for TikTok and announcing a new partnership with BBC iPlayer.

Chair of the S4C Board, Delyth Evans said: “It’s a particularly exciting time for S4C as we realise the aims of our strategy, More Than a TV Channel.

“S4C is already more than a TV channel in the way our content is broadcast on a range of platforms, and because of the significant economic and cultural contribution the service provides to Wales and the Welsh language.

“As we continue on this journey, we welcome applications to contribute to that vision and play a vital role in the future of S4C.”

The closing date for applications is 27 February 2026. More information is available in the job description.