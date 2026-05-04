S4C takes two at the HR in Wales Awards

S4C has won two HR in Wales awards, with a workplace culture transformation programme earning recognition for reshaping staff development and leadership.

S4C won the award in the category Transformation and Change, while Nadine Beaton, S4C’s Director of People and Culture, also won the Excellence in HR Leadership award.

The crew behind S4C Campus, the training programme developed to transform the workplace culture at S4C, was nominated in a total of four categories.

S4C received a nomination in the Learning and Development category, while Dr Ioan Rees from SYCOL, the course leader, was also nominated for the Individual Impact award.

The awards took place at the Marriott Hotel in Cardiff on Friday, 1 May.

Nadine Beaton, Director of People and Culture at S4C, said: “While these nominations highlight the work of the Campus and People and Culture teams, they are really a reflection of something much wider – the way colleagues across S4C have embraced new ideas, developed new skills, and supported a positive shift in our culture.

“It’s good to see individuals and teams within S4C implementing their learning in their work from day to day and we look forward to build on the learning and continue to develop an internal culture which celebrates everyone at S4C.”