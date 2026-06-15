S4C to broadcast Commonwealth Games live in Welsh for first time

Nation.Cymru staff

S4C will provide live Welsh-language coverage of the Commonwealth Games for the first time when the event returns to Glasgow next month.

The broadcaster has been announced as an official broadcast partner for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, which will take place from 24 July to 2 August.

The agreement comes after the Commonwealth Games moved away from free-to-air television for the first time.

Last December, Commonwealth Sport announced a broadcasting deal with Warner Bros Discovery, which will see TNT Sports become the principal UK broadcaster for Glasgow 2026.

The BBC had been the main broadcaster of the Games since 1954 but was unable to retain the rights.

Under the new deal, TNT Sports will provide coverage via a dedicated television channel, while all events will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

The move marked a significant shift for the Games, although organisers have previously indicated they would explore partnerships with free-to-air broadcasters.

Against that backdrop, S4C’s agreement means Welsh-speaking audiences will still be able to follow Team Cymru’s campaign live in their own language.

The Commonwealth Games is the only major multi-sport event where Wales competes as an individual nation rather than as part of Team GB.

Coverage will run throughout the ten-day competition, which will feature ten sports and a record-breaking Para sport programme, including 47 medal events across six disciplines.

S4C’s coverage will be fronted by Lauren Salter, with Alun Williams reporting from Glasgow each evening.

Commonwealth Sport chief executive Katie Sadleir said the partnership would allow Welsh-speaking audiences to experience the Games in their own language for the first time.

She said: “The Commonwealth Games are unique in bringing together athletes and communities from across our 74 nations and territories, and it is fantastic that Welsh-speaking audiences will be able to experience the excitement, drama and inspiration of the Games live in their own language for the first time.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to making Glasgow 2026 as accessible and inclusive as possible, ensuring more people can connect with the moments that make the Commonwealth Games so special.”

‘Fly the flag’

S4C’s chief content officer Llion Iwan said the broadcaster was proud to support Team Cymru at an event where Wales competes independently.

He said: “S4C is delighted to broadcast live coverage of the Commonwealth Games for the first time.

“As the only multi-discipline sporting event where Wales competes as Wales, we are proud to fly the flag for Tîm Cymru in Glasgow. From poolside to trackside, viewers will get to witness all the unmissable moments on S4C, the Home of Welsh Sport.”

Presenter Lauren Salter said she was looking forward to following Welsh athletes competing on the international stage.

She said: “It’s an honour to be hosting S4C’s coverage of the Commonwealth Games.

“What a privilege for our athletes, at the top of their game, to represent their nation on the world stage. I’m looking forward to watching Tîm Cymru bring home the medals and making Cymru proud.”

Wales is one of only six nations to have competed at every Commonwealth Games since the event was first held in 1930.

Team Cymru’s chef de mission, Gethin Jones, welcomed the announcement. He said:

“As we look ahead to what promises to be an inspiring and unforgettable campaign in Glasgow, we know viewers back home will be rooting for our athletes throughout the competition, and we are thrilled that S4C will be bringing them all the action from the Games.”

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will bring together athletes from across the Commonwealth for ten days of competition, with S4C’s coverage being produced by Sunset+Vine.