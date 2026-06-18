S4C to broadcast live coverage of UEFA Under-19 Championship

Nation.Cymru staff

S4C will broadcast live coverage of the UEFA European Under-19 Championship 2026 this summer, as north Wales hosts the international tournament for the first time.

The competition will take place between 28 June and 11 July 2026, with matches held in Wrexham, Bangor, Caernarfon and Denbigh.

S4C will show every Wales match live, as well as the tournament final, with coverage available on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and Sgorio’s YouTube channel.

Welsh and English language commentary will be available.

Eight nations will take part in the tournament: Wales, Spain, Germany, Denmark, Croatia, Serbia, Italy and Ukraine. The competition will see Europe’s top young players compete against each other, with Wales drawn in Group A alongside Spain, Germany and Denmark.

Former Wales international and Under-19s head coach Chris Gunter said:“We know we’ll be extremely well supported both in the stadium and everywhere else. We are really pleased that S4C will be showing our games. It gives fans the opportunity to follow us from afar for those who are unable to make it to the stadium.”

Speaking to Sgorio, Wales men’s national team head coach, Craig Bellamy, described the competition as “an amazing tournament – for us to be able to host it and for our young players to play against the elite.”

He added:“Watching from afar with Chris, I have to be honest, he’s been top. I just see someone who wants to improve and loves working with young players, and there are some really good young players there that are going to benefit from this.”

Sue Butler, S4C’s Head of Sport, said: “S4C has a long-standing commitment to Welsh football, and we’re delighted to offer coverage of Cymru’s matches in this tournament being held across North Wales this summer.

“With both Welsh and English commentary available, we want to make the action accessible to audiences across the country, while continuing to support and showcase Welsh football at every level.”

S4C’s coverage of the UEFA European Under-19 Championship 2026 will be produced by Rondo Media.