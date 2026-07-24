S4C to celebrate life of acclaimed Welsh author Eigra Lewis Roberts in special programme

Nation.Cymru staff

S4C will celebrate the life and work of one of Wales’ best-known writers with a special programme featuring a never-before-seen interview with the late novelist and playwright Eigra Lewis Roberts.

The one-off programme, Eigra, will be broadcast on Friday 24 July and includes an exclusive interview recorded in 2017, alongside tributes from family, friends and fellow writers following her death in March this year.

Eigra Lewis Roberts died on 6 March at the age of 86 after a literary career spanning several decades.

She wrote dozens of novels, children’s books, memoirs, plays and short story collections, while her work for television included adaptations of Y Graith, Y Wisg Sidan and stories by fellow Welsh author Kate Roberts, including Y Mynydd Grug.

The programme also explores her role in the early years of S4C, when her novel Minafon became one of the channel’s most popular drama series during the 1980s.

Award-winning author Caryl Lewis, Eigra’s daughter, reflects in the programme on her mother’s influence as both a writer and a parent.

She said: “Being a mother and being a writer is not easy, so I completely identify and admire her because she was one of the first.

“She was interested in what makes a community a community. Rather than following literary fashions, she knew exactly who she was and what mattered to her.”

The programme also offers a glimpse into Eigra’s life away from writing, revealing her love of people-watching, amusement arcades and trips to McDonald’s with friends.

Her daughter, Sioned Lewis, recalled her mother’s enthusiasm for arcade machines.

She said: “I think the only times Mum really switched off was when she was playing machines. Every Saturday, Dad would go shopping and Mum would head to the arcade.

“She had her regular seat and everyone knew her there. She loved the competitive element and would always enjoy telling Dad how much she had won.”

Relatable characters

Actor John Ogwen, who starred in the television adaptation of Minafon and was a close friend of the author, said the series’ enduring popularity came from its relatable characters.

“What made Minafon so incredibly popular was its flesh-and-blood characters,” he said.

“People recognised them. Viewers came to know them as though they were real people.”

S4C said the programme celebrates Eigra Lewis Roberts’ contribution to Welsh literature and broadcasting while introducing her work to a new generation of viewers.

Eigra will be broadcast on S4C on Friday 24 July, with Minafon also becoming available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer from the same day.

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