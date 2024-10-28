S4C to give viewers a taste of the US Presidential Election

Welsh language broadcaster S4C will bring a taste of the 2024 presidential election excitement over the next few weeks, through documentaries and news coverage, before the results are announced live in an hour-long episode of S4C’s Newyddion (News) programme on Wednesday 6 November.

One group that has an enormous influence in the US – including upon its politics – is Evangelical Christians, with 600 million followers and rapidly increasing numbers.

In the documentary Efengylwyr…Oes Atgyfodiad? (Evangelists…Is There a Resurrection?) on 3 November, journalist Maxine Hughes investigates the evolving role of Evangelism in the USA as well as in Wales.

She discovers the influence and power they have over the thousands who turn to them, and over the government itself – something that Maxine herself admits is ‘quite scary’.

Persuasion

A special edition of the current affairs programme Y Byd ar Bedwar on 28 October will travel to the United States in the run-up of the election.

With the race to the White House historically close, Siôn Jenkins visits some of the key states, gets special access to Kamala Harris’ event in Arizona, and hears the opinion of Donald Trump’s loyalists at his rally in Pennsylvania.

From abortion to the economy and immigration – which candidate is going to persuade the American people and secure the presidency?

There’s also another opportunity to watch Trump: Byd Eithafol in which Maxine Hughes follows Donald Trump’s most faithful supporters and engages the man himself in conversation about them, on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

Engagement

In the days leading up to the election, S4C news teams will travel to several states to capture the energy of last-minute campaigning. They will engage with a diverse group of Welsh Americans to discuss the election’s implications for the world at large.

At the critical time of the count, there will be an extended edition of S4C Newyddion on Wednesday 6 November, with Bethan Rhys Roberts presenting live from Washington DC and reporters following the developments from Pennsylvania.

The S4C News website and app will also have special content.

Sharren Griffith, S4C’s News and Current Affairs Commissioner says:

“With all of the unrest in the world right now, there’s no doubt that whoever is elected to the most important position in the world will have an effect on all of us. It’s important that our journalists are at the heart of the campaigning and the buzz in America to bring us the full picture.”

