S4C urges UK Government to safeguard Welsh language broadcasting in BBC Charter Review

S4C has published its response to the BBC Charter Review consultation, calling for its unique position within the UK media landscape to be safeguarded to secure the long-term future of Welsh language public service media.

S4C welcomes the UK Government’s recognition in the Green Paper, published in December, of S4C’s “vital role as an independent Welsh language public service broadcaster” and its commitment to sufficient and sustainable funding for the Welsh-language broadcaster.

In its submission, the broadcaster warns that decisions arising from the BBC Charter Review will have real implications for S4C. It outlines key priorities that must be addressed to continue delivering distinctive Welsh-language services, support the creative economy in Wales, and ensure the Welsh language thrives for current and future generations.

The broadcaster calls for long-term funding certainty beyond March 2028. It says its funding needs to rise by more than CPI to ensure a Welsh-language service that not only survives but thrives.

It also says the BBC’s statutory content provision to S4C should be index linked to CPI increases to maintain its real terms value, production values, and to help sustain the partnership.

S4C also asks that the S4C – BBC iPlayer partnership be extended into the next Charter period, with a Charter obligation on the BBC to guarantee prominence for Welsh-language content as core public service provision on its digital platforms, including the iPlayer.

S4C insists any reforms to the licence fee determination process must safeguard S4C’s funding, independence, and ability to contribute to plurality and the UK creative economy. It also asks that S4C be explicitly recognised within the scope of the licence fee as a core part of the UK’s public media system.

S4C Chair, Delyth Evans, said: “For over 40 years S4C has been connecting audiences in Wales and beyond with the Welsh language. Our work sustains the Welsh creative sector, develops talent, and ensures the Welsh language remains a part of everyday life.

“Any threat to the UK’s public service media poses a direct threat to S4C and minority-language broadcasting. We want to take the opportunity the Charter Review gives us to secure the future of Welsh language media.”

Geraint Evans, S4C’s Chief Executive, added: “We live in an era of rapid technological change and shifting audience habits. Every day, we compete for prominence in a crowded media environment. S4C must remain sustainable, discoverable, and impactful.

“S4C’s More than a TV Channel strategy outlines our vision for a thriving digital-first and audience-focused Welsh-language service. Our funding needs to be seen as an investment, not a cost, enabling us to forge ahead with confidence, invest in digital innovation, deliver impactful content across genres, and continue making a meaningful contribution to the Welsh creative economy.”

Key asks from S4C

Sustainable Funding for S4C

The UK Governmentmust provide long-term funding certainty for S4C beyond March 2028, with public funding rising by CPI+ to ensure a Welsh-language service that not only survives but thrives.

Expansion of BBC commercial activitymust not undermine other public service broadcasters such as S4C.

Any reforms to the licence fee determination processmust safeguard S4C’s funding, independence, and ability to contribute to plurality and the UK creative economy.

S4C should be explicitly recognised within the scope of the licence fee as a core part of the UK’s public media system, strengthening the social contract with its audiences.

A Futureproof S4C-BBC Partnership

Under the S4C-BBC partnership, the BBC’s statutory provision to S4C should be index-linked to CPI increases to maintainits real-terms value, production values, and to help sustain the partnership.

The BBC Chartershould embed fair and transparent creative collaboration with others, including S4C on co-productions and rights acquisitions, strengthening Welsh-language provision for audiences and supporting the creative sector.

Future partnership obligations on the BBC should ensure technology and broadcast services delivered to S4C under agreement are provided to the highest industry standards, with appropriate technical support and operational attention.

The S4C-BBC iPlayer partnership should be extended into the next Charter period, with a Charter obligation on the BBC to guarantee prominence for Welsh-language content as core public service provision on its digital platforms under Ofcom oversight.

The next Chartershould formalise fair and structured innovation partnerships, so AI and new technologies strengthen Welsh-language services and its digital infrastructure.

Public Purposes for the Future

Any evolution of the Public Purposes must be developed in consultation with S4C, anchored in the nations and regions, and recognise the contribution of minority-language broadcasting.

A new Public Purpose based on growth should embed fair, mutually beneficial partnerships to support sustainable growth, plurality, and innovation across the UK.