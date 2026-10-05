S4C wins more than half of this year’s BAFTA Cymru awards

Nation.Cymru Staff

Welsh-language broadcaster S4C has won more than half of this year’s BAFTA Cymru awards.

Hosted by Owain Wyn Evans at the International Convention Centre Wales on Sunday (4 October), the ceremony celebrated the talent and creativity of Wales’ film and television industry.

The broadcaster picked up nine awards from the 17 categories presented at the ceremony, with wins spanning drama, documentaries, entertainment and children’s programming.

Among the winners was Mari Grug, who received the Presenter award for her documentary Mari Grug: Un Dydd ar y Tro (Tinopolis), which follows her journey after being diagnosed with cancer.

Y Crwydryn (Docshed), the documentary following country singer Wil Tân, won two awards, taking the prize for Single Documentary, while Rhys Edwards won the award for Factual Director.

In other categories, the dating series Amour & Mynydd (Darlun) won the Entertainment category, while Itopia (Boom) came out on top in the Children’s Programme category.

Y Golau: Dŵr (Long Story TV/APC/Triongl) won the Drama category, with Mali Evans also receiving recognition for her editing work on the series.

Stori’r Iaith (Rondo) won the Factual Series category, while Foden: O Brifathro i Bedoffeil (Darlun) was named Best News and Current Affairs Programme.

Llion Iwan, S4C’s Chief Content Officer, said: “The success of S4C programmes across such a wide range of categories is clear evidence of the creativity and exceptional talent within Wales’ independent production sector, and a great source of pride.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all the winners for producing content of the highest quality across a broad range of genres and stories that reflect contemporary Wales.”

All programmes nominated for this year’s BAFTA Cymru Awards are available to watch on S4C Clic.

Elsewhere, The Guest picked up two awards, with Matthew Barry winning Writer and Gabrielle Creevy taking her second Actress prize.

Matthew Rhys won Actor for his performance in The Beast in Me, while Mr Burton was named best Feature/Television Film and Gofod Ymennydd – Brain Space won Short Film.

Carol Vorderman MBE received the BAFTA Cymru Siân Phillips Award for Outstanding Contribution to Television, while casting director Lauren Evans received the inaugural BAFTA Cymru Outstanding Contribution to Craft Award.

The annual BAFTA Cymru celebrations highlight achievement across the Welsh screen industry, promoting Welsh film and television, developing emerging talent and showcasing the country’s work to audiences in Wales and beyond.

The event’s sponsors and partners are Armani Beauty, bottlegreen, Brooks Macdonald, Casillero del Diablo, Champagne Taittinger, Creative Wales, Deloitte, EE, Gorilla, Hildon, ICC Wales, Peugeot, Shockwave Digital and S4C.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.