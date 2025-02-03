Sacked TikTok postie back from the brink with new delivery job

Emily Price

The famous TikTok postie from Rhondda who was sacked by Royal Mail is set to create videos of her delivery round again after scoring a job with the world’s largest online retailer.

Laura Orgill went viral during the first pandemic lockdown gaining more than 860,000 followers for her hilarious videos documenting her postie round in the south Wales valleys.

Her comedy sketches and dances led to her securing a number of TV presenting roles and Royal Mail even included her in a video for their official Facebook page.

But the 30-year-old hit the headlines in 2021 when she was banned from posting videos about her job after she joked about about not giving people enough time to collect their parcels.

In a viral video, Laura could be seen laughing whilst posting a “we missed you” leaflet through a front door after waiting only two seconds for the home owner to answer.

She later broke down in tears after receiving a backlash from the public.

Fired

The influencer continued working for Royal Mail but was unable to post any online content about what she got up to during her postie round in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Then, in an emotional video posted in July, Laura announced that she had been fired by the postal service after taking time off time off for a back operation, endometriosis and mental health struggles.

Her dismissal triggered an outpouring of support from the public who sent gifts, flowers, cards and even employment advice from online experts – as well as support from her local MP.

But in September she confirmed that her appeal to get her job back had been unsuccessful.

Now Laura is set for a fresh start documenting her life delivering parcels to homes in south Wales again after securing a job with delivery giant Amazon.

In true TikTok postie style, she announced her employment news whilst dancing to Eminem’s ‘Without me’ outside one of Amazon’s delivery hubs.

Her new round will see her covering the Swansea area.

Banned

Laura’s followers were keen to know if Amazon would allow her to upload videos about her new role in the way she did for Royal Mail before she was banned from talking about her job online.

She said: “I have a half hour break every day so I can use that for my content, I can do rate my lollies again, I can talk about my days and if there’s been any stories.

“But also on my days off I can do happy, positive Amazon delivery trends. No running away with parcels, I learned my lesson with that.

“But anything very positive – I can’t wait to get back doing my delivery content so bring it on!”

Laura says she’s now looking forward to swapping the iconic red Royal Mail uniform in favour of Amazon’s black and blue jacket and hat.

she said: “Apparently there’s a shortage of uniform in Amazon – like it takes a few months.

“But I need to get that uniform now for the content so if anyone has any spare uniform hanging about please let me know!”

Laura is also looking to upgrade her ‘TikTok postie’ nickname.

Her followers have made several suggestions including, Prime Postie, Welsh Prime, Amazon Lady and Tiktoktomus Prime.

