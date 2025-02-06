Safety concerns slow roads returning to 30 mph

A council fears fears that rushing the return of 52 roads from 20mph back to 30mph could lead to a tragedy are slowing down the reversal of the policy.

Wrexham council’s deputy leader Cllr David Bithell defended the authority against claims that the process was too slow, highlighting the unique safety risks associated with approving an increase in speed limits.

Meanwhile council leader Cllr Mark Pritchard said the fiasco was a warning to all governments that imposing sweeping changes without consultation must never happen again.

Public consultation

Wrexham County Borough Council will next Tuesday consider a public consultation report that shows emphatically that people in Wrexham want all 52 roads that the council recommended to return to 30mph.

But some have claimed that after the speed limits were reduces overnight, returning them to their original speed is taking too long, with a target date of May to complete the roll-back.

Cllr Bithell – also Wrexham’s strategic member for transport – defended the authority however, warning that the council is trying to avoid a catastrophe.

“Whenever we have considered road speeds, it has always been to reduce them,” he said. “We have never increased speeds as a council.

“That’s why we have taken a really robust approach to this. We extended the consultation to the end of January to ensure everyone had their say.

“There are views on both sides but overwhelmingly it seems people welcome returning the roads to 30mph.

“It is a positive step in addressing an issue that’s not been caused by us but that we have had to pick up.

“Fortunately it’s fully funded by Welsh Government so there is no cost to the council there.”

Risk

But he said the biggest issue is the risk factor.

“There are a number of risks in increasing road speeds that we need to consider carefully. The most important one is the safety of drivers and pedestrians.

“Increasing speed increases the risk of harm if there is an accident so we need to get this right.”

Cllr Bithell revealed he had not had communication from the Welsh Government detailing the legal liability to the council around increasing road speed, prompting a cautious approach.

He himself has delegated powers to make the changes needed, but such is the legal risk if there is an accident after the speeds are increased that he and council leader Cllr Mark Pritchard agreed the matter should be put before the council’s Executive Board for a collective decision.

“Ultimately the decision is with us which is why we have taken it to the Executive Board for a collective decision,” he said. “It’s really difficult to make one individual person directly responsible.

“I don’t want it on my conscience – and I don’t think the Executive Board want it on theirs either – if there is a fatality after the changes are made.

“We’re trying to mitigate all the risks and the officers and ourselves will do the work as robustly as we can to make sure it is done safely.

“If there are additional safety measures we need to implement on the roads we will.

“We are also recommending a campaign with Go Safe and North Wales Police to make sure people are aware which roads are going back. We need to communicate effectively with all our communities so they are fully aware of the changes.

“Lives and road safety are important to us which is why we are taking the time needed to do it right. I’ve tried to do my job as best I can and the officers have worked incredibly hard behind the scenes.

Some councillors wanted more roads to go back. We’re not going to take that risk at this stage, but we are recommending the 52 in the consultation to the Executive Board.”

‘Mess’

Cllr Pritchard added: “This was a mess from the very start. The Welsh Government were told and no-one listened.

“What I would say to any government, not just the Welsh Government, is learn from this and don’t do it again. The numbers on the petitions, the money that has been spent. We’ll never get a true cost on what’s been spent on this.

“It’s millions upon millions at a time when local authorities are struggling for money.”

Cllr Bithell confirmed that the council had kept the old speed limit signage in storage and hoped reusing them would speed up the process., but he expressed frustration at being put in a difficult position by the Senedd.

“I think this could have been avoided if it had been done in a different way but that’s an issue for Welsh Government to address.

“This was in the Welsh Labour manifesto and I know Lee Waters has taken the brunt of the blame, but the Welsh Government needs to take collective responsibility for the situation they have caused.

“Ken Skates MS has also taken a lot of stick as he attempts to right the wrongs of this but I admire him for putting it right.”

