Safety fears prompt new repair works at grade II listed school

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

An old school building is in urgent need of repair works and has parts falling off it, according to recently published planning documents.

Grade-II listed Roath Park Primary School has been covered in scaffolding since 2021 when work to fix the building’s roof began.

Previously a Senedd petition was set up calling on the Welsh Government to provide more funds to help Cardiff Council complete the job as soon as possible.

New plans have been approved by the council for further repair works to the facade of the existing infant’s block, junior’s block and “localised roof repairs”.

Planning documents read: “The condition of the school building has deteriorated, highlighted by the falling of a terracotta finial and the evidence from specialist reports that several of the gables and their decorative detail are unstable.”

It continues: “The proposed works of repointing, masonry cleaning, replacing damaged or slipped slates, and repairing the timber windows can all be judged to be maintenance and like-for-like repairs that would not affect the special character of the listed building.”

According to the application, the new works are driven by “the need for repair and in some cases replacement of architectural detail” which is now “at risk of falling”.

It continues: “The resulting health and safety risk has led to the building being scaffolded and specialist conservation advice obtained.”

“There is no proposed change of use – the school will continue in use for its original purpose.

“There is also no proposal to change the footprint of the building or to make new openings.

“The distinction between the infants and the junior school will be maintained.”

Works planned include repairs to windows, re-installing of finials (decorative ornaments used to cap objects), repairs to terracotta detailings, repointing of chimney stacks and walls, replacement of brick, repairs to sandstone, and replacing roof slates.

The school dates from 1894-5 and, according to the application, is an “especially good example of a school of this period”.