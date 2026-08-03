Safety upgrade approved for landmark hotel

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A call to replace unsafe escape ladders at a 41-bed “four-star quality” hotel in west Wales, which features its own windmill, has been given the go-ahead.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, The Retreats Group, through agent Acanthus Holden Architects sought permission for the replacement of unsafe external vertical ladders with galvanised set of steps at Twr-y-felin Hotel, Caerfai Road, St Davids.

A supporting statement accompanying the application said: “Twr-y-felin has a quite unique character mainly due to the most original part of the building, the tower, being an old windmill. The tower stands tall amongst the trees and surrounding buildings and is a local landmark visible from a significant distance.

“The former windmill was converted in 1907 into a ‘look-out’ tower and a substantial house added below (but not completed). This, in the main, forms the Twr-y-felin Hotel, with additional extensions approved in 2010 as a 21-bedroom hotel then further approvals were gained in 2018 to create a 41-bedroom hotel.

“Twr y Felin is currently the only hotel on the St David’s peninsular of substantial size, four-star quality and open all year round.

“The Retreats Group has a track record of creating high quality hotel accommodation having been awarded Best Hotel in Pembrokeshire 16/17/18, AA hotel of the year in Wales and provides a restaurant with two Rosettas. The group has created 70 permanent jobs in St Davids.”

It added: “The proposed development comprises a lightweight, open-tread galvanised steel staircase to replace a hazardous vertical ladder, ensuring safe maintenance access and rapid fire evacuation in compliance with building regulations.

“This honest, utilitarian form was specifically chosen to respect the building’s listed status and National Park setting by minimising visual bulk and avoiding an inappropriate ‘mock-historic’ design.”

An officer report, recommending approval, said no adverse comments have been raised by consultees; the application conditionally approved by Park planners.

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