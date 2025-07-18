Safety works on coal tip to start this month

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

Safety improvement works on a coal tip site in Neath Port Talbot will begin this month, according to Natural Resources Wales.

The work will be carried out at a disused coal tip in Cwmgwrach in the Vale of Neath in order to “reduce the risk of colliery tip movement”.

The site is part of the former Cwmgwrach Colliery which is also located near to the village of Glynneath.

It will be carried out by contractors for Natural Resources Wales and will involve reinforcing the existing channel on site using block-stone and rock rolls.

Work is expected to last until early October with vehicles accessing the site between the hours of 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday.

A spokesman for Natural Resources Wales said: “The Welsh Government funded operation is expected to last until early October 2025.

“Contractors will need to access the site via Heol-y-Graig road with heavy goods vehicles transporting block-stones and equipment necessary for the improvement works.

“Materials may need to be stored in the layby at the top of the road when necessary.

“Heavy goods vehicles will only access the site between the hours of 8am – 6pm Monday-Friday (with only limited and agreed works taking place on either Saturday or Sunday) and no road closures are expected to occur whilst the work is being carried out.”

David Garth, who is a projects and programme consultant for Natural Resources Wales, added: “We are committed to improving safety at the disused coal tip in Cwmgwrach and reducing the risk of colliery tip movement in the area.

“This important work will reinforce the existing drainage infrastructure.

“We appreciate residents patience while this work is carried out and will do everything we can to limit the disruption caused by the work.”

The start of the improvements to the tip came just days before the Senedd passed a bill to protect Wales’ former mining communities from the danger of disused coal tips with The Disused Mine and Quarry Tips (Wales) Bill.

This is the first legislation of its kind in the UK and will create a new authority designed to address safety concerns right across the country.

