Sainsbury’s to start using facial recognition technology in shops

Sainsbury’s has said it plans to introduce facial recognition across its UK shops as it launches the controversial technology in its first stores.

The UK’s second largest supermarket chain has informed staff in two stores that it will start an eight-week trial before potentially rolling out the technology nationwide.

Sainsbury’s has said the technology is part of its efforts to identify shoplifters and curb a sharp increase in retail crime in recent years.

Complaints

However, use of facial recognition has been heavily criticised by privacy groups, with rival Asda facing thousands of complaints after launching its own similar trial earlier this year.

Bosses at Sainsbury’s, which has more than 1,400 shops across the country, said the plans are “not about monitoring colleagues” or customers.

This week, the retailer will start using the technology in its Sydenham superstore in London and its Bath Oldfield Sainsbury’s Local store.

It is working with facial recognition business Facewatch as part of the trial.

Fellow retailers Home Bargains, Co-op supermarkets, Flannels and Sports Direct have reportedly used similar Facewatch technology in stores to identify shoplifters.

The technology will used by the company to help it identify and potentially ban people who are “violent, aggressive or steal in the store”.

Deleted

Sainsbury’s said that records will be instantly deleted if the software does not recognise the face of reported individuals.

It added that the system issues an alert based on criminal behaviour submitted by the store or other retailers using Facewatch nearby.

Sainsbury’s said incidents of theft, abuse and threatening behaviour “continue to rise” despite working with the police and Government, adding that it is “affecting Sainsbury’s teams across the UK daily”.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive, said: “We have listened to the deep concerns our colleagues and customers have and they’re right to expect us to act.

“The retail sector is at a crossroads, facing rising abuse, anti-social behaviour and violence. We must put safety first.

“We understand that facial recognition technology can raise valid questions about data and privacy.

“This trial and subsequent roll out is not about monitoring colleagues or our valued customers.

“It’s focused solely on identifying serious offenders who have committed acts of violence, aggression, or theft, helping our teams prevent further harm.”

Abuse

Joanne Thomas, general secretary of the USDAW union, said: “We welcome Sainsbury’s ongoing programme of work to protect retail workers and customers from the continued threat of abuse and violence in stores.

“We look forward to seeing the results of the trial of facial recognition software and will continue to work closely with Sainsbury’s to support a responsible, evidence-led approach to tackling retail crime.”