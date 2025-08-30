Sale of former school recommended to local authority despite opposition from community council

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

Senior councillors are expected to back the sale of a former village school despite its local community council opposing the sale of adjoining land as it wishes to provide a community facility.

At the September meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet, members are asked to approve the sale of the former Primary School and land at Beulah.

An officer report says: “Following the closure of the school in 2019, the property has remained vacant.

“Part of the adjacent field has been leased to the Beulah Community Council since 2015, on a lease that expired earlier this year.

“The school site has been on the market since 2024, priced at £165,000, but has so far failed to attract any offers.”

Deteriorating

It added: “The condition of the building is deteriorating, and any future buyer will be required to invest a significant sum to return the building to usable condition.

“External valuations have been obtained for the overall site, along with the land and school as separate packages.

“The Assets Team have consulted with Beulah Community Council, who have voiced strong opposition to the disposal of the land, as they have a desire to retain use of the recreation area for the community.

“The Community Council have submitted an offer to purchase the field, however this offer falls significantly below the red-book valuation for the site.

Sale

“Following review by the Asset Panel and Development Group, the recommendation is that the overall site is marketed for sale on the open market, on the basis that a restrictive covenant is included to ensure that an area equating to approximately 10 per cent of the overall site is dedicated for a community play area.

“The final wording of this covenant will be negotiated and agreed with any future buyer, and will ensure that a play area is retained for the benefit of the community.

“The Assets Team has already received expressions of interest from developers for the purchase of the full site, so it is anticipated that a sale would proceed with minimal delay.

“If Cabinet supports the recommendation, the Assets Team could engage with the community council to explain how other community councils have bought sites with the help of external funding.

“A period of six months (for example) could be allowed to enable the community group to advance their proposals, prior to placing the site on the open market.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

