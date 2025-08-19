Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Newport beaten by Salford thanks to Adebola Oluwo strike

19 Aug 2025 1 minute read
Newport County match report

Adebola Oluwo’s second goal of the season earned Salford a hard-fought 1-0 win at Newport County in League Two.

The former Barnet centre-back, who also found the net in Salford’s win over Notts County earlier this month, sealed all three points at Rodney Parade with a controlled volley at the far post from Ben Woodburn’s cross six minutes into the second half.

It was a third defeat in a row in all competitions for the Exiles, who went closest through Michael Reindorf before half-time when his curling effort was superbly saved by Salford goalkeeper Matty Young to prevent it from finding the far corner of his net.

Visiting captain Luke Garbutt also crashed a free-kick on to the crossbar in the first half, while Kallum Cesay dragged a shot inches wide of Nikola Tzanev’s goal in the closing stages.

The hosts poured forward in the hunt for an equaliser but Bobby Kamwa’s wayward free-kick, blasted high into the night sky, summed up a frustrating night for County.

