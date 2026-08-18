Salmonella outbreak may be linked to imported eggs, say health officials

Ella Pickover, Press Association Health Correspondent

A person has died and hundreds of people have been affected by a food poisoning outbreak, health officials have said.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the salmonella outbreak “may be linked to eggs imported from outside of the UK”.

There has been one death associated with the outbreak, UKHSA said.

Salmonella generally causes a self-limiting gastroenteritis, with symptoms including stomach cramps, diarrhoea, vomiting or fever.

More than a third of people affected (38%) in the outbreak were admitted to hospital, with two people developing potentially life-threatening blood stream infections.

UKHSA said between August 11 last year and August 1 this year, 207 cases have been confirmed – 199 in England, six in Scotland, one in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.

The regions in England with the highest number of cases are London, where 47 cases were confirmed, and Yorkshire and Humber (38).

People affected include babies and people as old as 90, according to the UKHSA.

Hannah Charles, lead epidemiologist for gastrointestinal infections at UKHSA, said: “We’re working with Food Standards Agency and other public health agencies to investigate a salmonella outbreak that may be linked to eggs imported from outside of the UK.

“Salmonellosis is often caused by eating or handling contaminated food and can be spread rarely from person-to-person.

“Salmonella generally causes a mild illness, although vulnerable groups with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illness.

“Symptoms of a salmonella infection include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and sometimes vomiting and fever. Anyone who is concerned about symptoms should contact their GP or out of hours service in the first instance.

“There are simple steps to prevent the spread of salmonella: wash your hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and before preparing and handling food, cook food thoroughly, and if you have any symptoms, avoid handling food for others where possible.”

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