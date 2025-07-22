Sanctions to be introduced to target people smuggling gangs

Gang leaders, corrupt police officers and companies selling small boat equipment for Channel crossings could face having their assets frozen and being banned from travel to the UK in efforts to curb the people-smuggling trade.

The Foreign Secretary announced on Tuesday a raft of sanctions that will be introduced to target anyone involved in assisting illegal immigration to the UK.

This ranges from those involved in supplying and financing small boats, fake passports, and “middlemen” putting cash through the Hawala system, a legal money transfer system, which is also used in payments linked to Channel crossings.

The first wave of sanctions comes into force on Wednesday, and will publicly name anyone sanctioned, so it will be illegal for UK businesses and banks to deal with them.

‘Vulnerable’

The measure is expected to include more than 20 designations, and could include corrupt public officials and police officers in steps to tackle the multi-billion-dollar industry.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “For too long, criminal gangs have been lining their corrupt pockets and preying on the hopes of vulnerable people with impunity as they drive irregular migration to the UK. We will not accept this status quo.

“That’s why the UK has created the world’s first sanctions regime targeted at gangs involved in people smuggling and driving irregular migration, as well as their enablers.

“From tomorrow, those involved will face having their assets frozen, being shut off from the UK financial system and banned from travelling to the UK.”

It follows legislation being introduced under the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill to ramp up enforcement powers for police forces and partners to investigate and prosecute people smugglers.

Fresh sanctions aim to target organised crime gangs wherever they are in the world and disrupt their flow of cash, including freezing bank accounts, property and other assets, to hinder their activities.

‘Target’

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “It will allow us to target the assets and operations of people smugglers wherever they operate, cutting off their funding and dismantling their networks piece by piece.

“Through the Border Security Command and key partners like the National Crime Agency, we are strengthening our ties with other nations to tackle this global problem.

“Together, we are sending a clear message that there is no hiding place for those who exploit vulnerable people and put lives at risk for profit.”

