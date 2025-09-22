Sanctuary seekers celebrate academic success

Three sanctuary seekers from Namibia say their passion to pursue higher education in the UK has been reignited thanks to a Welsh university’s ongoing initiative.

Cardiff University’s Aspire Summer School aims to give students a taste of the educational opportunities on offer to them and includes eight days of lectures covering English language lessons, healthcare, human rights, project management, social sciences and the political system in Wales.

A total of 33 students graduated from this year’s school, with many going on to start further courses at Cardiff University this semester.

Mike, who grew up in Namibia, was training to be a vet in the Ukraine before the war there forced him to relocate to the UK. Having worked as a police officer in Namibia, he now wants to complete a Pathways to a Degree course in Law.

He said: “The aim is to be able to go and do a job back home where I can provide for my family. It’s always nice to learn new things. Time spent learning is never wasted.”

Motivation

Moses grew up in a small village in Namibia. He came to the UK in 2019 after initially starting a degree in South Africa.

It’s only recently that Moses has been able to come back to higher education. He is now looking forward to starting a Pathway to Law course.

“I am motivated by my aunty,” he said. “She taught me that every day is a learning day and that helping people is the most important thing you can do.”

“This course is a step for me to go further. I want to do my best to help others like she did.”

Both Mike and Moses have received the Aspire Pathway Scholarship, a competitive award for inspirational asylum seekers to complete a Pathway at the Division of Lifelong Learning.

Value

Tjimbi-Tjamuvangua, also from Namibia, was close to completing a civil engineering course in Ukraine before having to leave because of the war. Following Aspire, he is hopeful for the future and will be going on to do a course in healthcare after pursuing additional studies at college.

He said: “I want more, I can’t stop. It’s been really wonderful. Aspire’s given me confidence to go for it again. I want to keep going with my studies.”

Head of Widening Participation Rachel Leighton praised this year’s cohort, which included individuals from 12 countries of origin, such as Brazil, Ukraine, Nigeria and Pakistan.

She said: “Sanctuary seekers contribute tremendous value to Cardiff University and belong to one of the least represented groups amongst our student population.”

“I absolutely love meeting each new cohort of Aspire Summer School students. They bring with them a brilliant range of skills and experience, and their determination to keep pursuing education is a joy to witness.”

Aspire is run by Cardiff University’s Widening Participation, Lifelong Learning and English Language Programme teams.