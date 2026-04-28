Sandwich shop owner wins appeal against national park planning refusal

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A sandwich shop owner who successfully challenged a national park refusal of plans for a takeaway food kiosk in a seaside harbour, has spoken of her excitement at now being able to move forward.

At the March 2025 development management committee, Ruby Goodrick was refused permission from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park planners to turn the old RNLI lifeboat store, Penniless Cove, Tenby Harbour, into a takeaway cold food outlet, open 10am-10pm seven days a week.

The application came before committee members rather than an officer decision as Tenby Town Council objected, and was recommended for approval despite being a departure from the adopted development plan.

Since then, Ruby lodged a successful appeal with Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW), the Inspector’s report, granting permission, focussing on “whether the development would be an appropriate use within this location, the impact on the character and appearance of the area, and whether it would affect Tenby Conservation Area”.

It said that, although the site was just outside the town centre “I consider that a small scale cold food takeaway outlet in this location would not undermine the town centre of Tenby or its retail function and would not have any impact on its future viability and vitality,” adding: “To the contrary, the development would complement the role of the town centre by contributing to having a mix of uses within this edge of centre location, which is encouraged within Future Wales.”

Following her successful appeal, Ruby, who relatively recently reopened her mum’s old sandwich shop in the town’s South Parade said: “It’s been a long journey over the past three years, with plenty of ups and downs, so I’m really pleased and relieved that the appeal was successful in the end.

“As someone who is local to Tenby, it means so much to me to have reopened my mum’s old sandwich shop, Trulys Sandwich Shop, on South Parade seven months ago. To now have the opportunity to open another shop at Tenby Harbour is something I’m incredibly proud of.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support and encouragement along the way — it’s meant a lot to me and my family.

“I’m really excited to move forward with the new takeaway at Tenby Harbour and look forward to serving both locals and visitors and bringing something new to the harbour.”