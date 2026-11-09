Santa to meet families 300ft underground at Big Pit this Christmas

Nation.Cymru staff

Santa will meet families 300ft underground at Big Pit National Coal Museum this Christmas, as the former mine hosts festive visits below ground for the first time.

Visitors will descend into the historic workings and walk through tunnels where generations of miners once earned their living, with a choice of Welsh- or English-language sessions.

The event will use the mine itself as its setting, with families required to wear hard hats and carry battery packs throughout the visit.

Each underground experience will last around 40 minutes. Everyone taking part must be able to walk for the full session, and it is not suitable for children under one metre tall.

For younger children, Mother Christmas will hold separate festive storytelling sessions above ground, offering an alternative to the descent into the mine.

Photography with Santa underground will not be permitted because of safety regulations. Children who visit him will receive a special token to exchange for a gift.

Sally Peet, events officer at Big Pit, said the Christmas programme would bring Santa and his elves into the underground workings for the first time.

“Just like Santa, you’ll don a hard hat and head underground just like generations of miners did,” she said.

“Although you will need to be over 1 metre tall to head underground, Mother Christmas will also be visiting us and staying above ground ready to lead a cosy festive storytime session.”

The museum’s announcement also included a message from Santa about taking a different route to meet children this year.

“After centuries going down chimneys, I’m used to soot – but this might be the first time I’ve had to travel underground before delivering the presents!” he said.

“But don’t worry – you won’t be leaving with a lump of coal in your stocking.”

Big Pit is part of Amgueddfa Cymru, the charity responsible for seven national museums and a collections centre across Wales.

Families are being advised to book ahead. Details of available sessions and booking arrangements can be found through the Amgueddfa Cymru website.