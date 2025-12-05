Santa visits Cardiff Oxfam shop as charity vows to make Christmas “free and fair for all”

Oxfam Cymru’s Cardiff Bookshop is offering families the chance to meet Santa for free this Christmas, in a move aimed at easing the pressure on households struggling with rising costs during the festive season.

At a time when many commercial “Santa experiences” now cost significant sums, the Castle Arcade shop has announced that all children can have their photo taken with Santa at no charge, with gifts available on a pay-what-you-can basis. Santa will be in store on Thursday 11 December and Thursday 18 December, from 4pm to 7pm.

The initiative is part of a wider push by Oxfam shops across Wales and the UK to ensure festive celebrations remain accessible and community focused. Volunteers have been running seasonal events and helping shoppers find ethical, second-hand and fair-trade gifts at a time when many families are cutting back.

Diana Wood, manager of the Cardiff Bookshop, said the team felt compelled to act after seeing the rising cost of festive events.

“We were horrified when we saw the high prices for Christmas experiences and knew we had to do something,” she said. “All children deserve access to joy and wonder, and no parent or carer should be priced out, particularly as the cost of living is squeezing so many.

“Women often carry the mental and financial load of Christmas – organising gifts, meals, and celebrations – so we wanted to do our bit to support them too. Santa represents magic and generosity, and we knew he would find time to visit if we asked.”

Oxfam Cymru said volunteers were the backbone of its Christmas operations, keeping shops running and helping families embrace more sustainable choices.

A spokesperson added: “Oxfam’s work is powered by volunteers; they embody exactly what the Christmas spirit truly looks like. At Oxfam, we believe in ethical choices, fair-trade gifts, and the power of buying second-hand. Every purchase supports global equality, reduces waste, and funds life-changing work.

“When you do your Christmas shopping with Oxfam, you’re choosing a kinder, more sustainable Christmas. Join Oxfam in celebrating generosity, care and connection – that’s the kind of magic we need.”