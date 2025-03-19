Santander slammed following bank closures announcement

Santander has been strongly criticised after confirming that Holyhead’s only bank is set to close.

The Spanish-owned banking giant announced earlier today (19 March) that around 750 jobs are at risk of redundancy at Santander UK as the high street lender announced 95 branch closures and sweeping changes across its network.

Seven Welsh branches are being axed in the latest round of closures, in Aberdare, Blackwood, Brecon, Caernarfon, Colwyn Bay, Holywell and Holyhead.

The decision leaves Holyhead without a single in-person banking service, making it increasingly difficult for residents – particularly older people – to manage their finances.

Moral duty

Plaid Cymru MP for Ynys Môn, Llinos Medi, has hit out at the decision to permanently close the Holyhead branch, urging banks to recognise their “moral duty to serve deprived rural communities”.

She has written to Santander requesting details on proposed community banking alternatives and has pledged to continue pressing for solutions.

Ms Medi said: “For weeks, I have been in contact with Santander following the ‘temporary’ closure of its Holyhead branch due to water damage. At no point was I informed this would become permanent. Today’s news demonstrates a total lack of respect for our communities.

“This isn’t just about internet access – it’s about fundamental rights. Older people should not be forced into online banking if they lack the skills, confidence, or desire to do so.

“Banks should recognise that they have a moral duty to serve our deprived rural communities and accept that online banking isn’t accessible to all.

“Residents deserve clear information on what banking support, if any, will be available locally. Santander cannot simply shut up shop and walk away without offering solutions.”

Digital exclusion

A recent report from the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales highlights the extent of digital exclusion, with tens of thousands of older people across Wales struggling to access vital services. The report warns that digitalisation risks undermining people’s rights, making everyday tasks – from booking healthcare appointments to online banking – more challenging.

A Santander UK spokesman said: “As customer behaviour changes, we are ensuring that our branches remain fit for the future.

“Our new combination of full-service branches, alongside work cafes, counter-free branches and reduced hours branches, aims to provide the right balance between digital banking and face-to-face money management and guidance.”

He added: “Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers.”

Community bankers

The group says it will will be recruiting 95 new community bankers in the locations where it is shutting branches and hopes to redeploy some of the affected workers into these jobs.

They will visit local communities on a weekly basis, based in centres such as libraries and community halls.

The latest closures come after the firm shut 111 branches in 2021 – around a fifth of its network at the time – as part of its last major network review.

Rivals have also been closing branches nationwide amid the shift to online banking, with Lloyds Banking Group announcing 136 closures across its brands in January.

Santander said that 18 new banking hubs will need to be launched to serve local areas across the UK following its branch changes.

Banking hubs are set up by Cash Access UK, which is funded by UK lenders, including Santander.

“To support the changes, Santander will be proactively contacting all potentially vulnerable customers by phone and will assist those customers of closing branches to find other ways to bank that best suit their needs,” Santander said.

