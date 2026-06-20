Plans submitted for major technology park expected to create more than 370 jobs

Nation.Cymru staff

A planning application has been submitted for a major new technology and employment park that is expected to create more than 370 jobs and deliver an £82 million boost to the Mid Wales economy.

The proposals for CymruTech Park, on land next to Newtown College, have been developed by Powys County Council and NPTC Group of Colleges and include an advanced manufacturing centre, modern business units and a Green Skills Academy.

The scheme is being promoted as a key project to support high-skilled employment in sectors such as advanced manufacturing and green technology while creating new education and training opportunities.

The hybrid planning application combines detailed plans for the first phase of development, including a new access road, the Green Skills Academy and initial business units, alongside outline proposals for future phases across the 4.75-hectare site.

The site has already been earmarked for employment growth in the Powys Local Development Plan.

Supporters of the project say it will help attract new businesses to the area, provide space for existing firms to expand and strengthen links between education and industry.

The plans were subject to a statutory pre-application consultation and wider public engagement, including an event at The Hafren in Newtown.

Residents raised concerns about issues including traffic, environmental impacts and the proximity of the development to nearby homes.

Tree planting

Powys County Council said feedback from the consultation had resulted in changes to the proposals, including additional tree planting and screening around the Green Skills Academy and the retention of existing features such as a community orchard.

The application is also supported by a range of technical assessments covering transport, noise, flood risk and ecology.

Councillor Glyn Preston, Powys County Council’s cabinet member for a more prosperous Powys,

said: “CymruTech Park represents a major investment in the future of Mid Wales – creating high-quality jobs, supporting local businesses and providing new opportunities for people to build their careers here in Powys.

“We know how important it is to retain talent in our communities and this development is about giving people the skills, training and employment opportunities they need without having to leave the area.”

He added: “We are grateful to everyone who took the time to share their views during the consultation. The feedback we received has helped us refine the proposals, strengthen the design and ensure we are taking account of the issues that matter most to residents.

“This is an ambitious project, but one that has the potential to bring long-term economic, educational and social benefits to Newtown and the wider region.”

Opportunity

Mark Dacey, chief executive of NPTC Group of Colleges, said: “CymruTech Park is about more than buildings, it is about creating opportunity, inspiring innovation and equipping people with the skills they need to thrive in a modern economy.

“By bringing together education, industry and cutting-edge facilities like the Green Skills Academy, we can help unlock potential, support local ambition and ensure that Mid Wales remains a vibrant, forward-looking place to live, learn and work.”

According to project estimates, CymruTech Park and the advanced manufacturing centre will create more than 370 jobs and generate an additional £82 million in economic output.

The project is being developed in line with the Mid Wales Growth Deal, with an outline business case due to be considered by the Growing Mid Wales Board in July.