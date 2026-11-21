Nation.Cymru staff

A plan to reorganise stroke services could require the equivalent of more than 100 extra full-time posts and add £6.4m a year to staffing costs, health board papers show.

Hywel Dda University Health Board will decide on Thursday 26 November whether to concentrate round-the-clock specialist stroke care at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen under its preferred plan for Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

Most of the extra staffing costs would go towards community services and specialist rehabilitation. The estimates are provisional and could change once the health board settles how the service would operate and updates its assessment using the latest patient data.

Under the plan, Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth, Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli and Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest would continue to assess and begin treating people with suspected strokes. Patients who need admission to a specialist acute stroke unit would be transferred to Glangwili. Both Glangwili and Bronglais would provide inpatient stroke rehabilitation.

The board papers say some changes at Bronglais could be made sooner. The board still has to consider whether to invest in starting work at Glangwili or wait for the proposed new hospital. Even a phased rollout would need early investment in community rehabilitation and patient transfers.

As Nation.Cymru reported on 19 November, 69% of consultation questionnaire respondents disagreed or strongly disagreed that the preferred plan would help address clinical standards, patient safety and staff shortages. Some 24% agreed or strongly agreed. Respondents raised concerns about longer journeys, ambulance availability and access to rehabilitation closer to home.

Ruth Evans, from Narberth, told the consultation that her 90-year-old mother had three mini-strokes in a week. She described two visits to Withybush Hospital.

“I first took her into Withybush Hospital on a Thursday, during the daytime, and we saw the stroke specialist, the care we had was amazing,” she said.

“However, when we went on the Saturday, it was completely different. We had a much better pathway to stroke care on our first visit on the Thursday.”

Local hospitals

The Pembrokeshire stroke team told the consultation it broadly supported bringing specialist acute care together where needed. It warned that moving inpatient rehabilitation out of the county could make it harder for families to visit and take part in patients’ recovery.

Health board officers considered keeping rehabilitation beds at local hospitals outside the proposed specialist units and concluded that it was unfeasible under the preferred model.

Stroke services are currently spread across four hospitals. Hywel Dda says they do not consistently meet national clinical standards and specialist cover is unavailable around the clock.

Mark Henwood, the health board’s executive medical director, said: “The Board will carefully consider what people have told us during both phases of consultation, alongside the clinical evidence and detailed service planning.

‘No final decision has been made, and our focus remains on ensuring people who experience a stroke have access to the specialist care that offers the best possible outcomes and chance of recovery.”