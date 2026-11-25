Nation.Cymru staff

Researchers are using satellites to relay water quality readings from remote rivers, helping them spot changes that can go undetected between site visits.

The technology is being deployed on the River Teifi in Ceredigion, where a project involving Aberystwyth University is testing how sensors can send readings in near real time without relying on mobile phone coverage.

Monitoring in rural Welsh catchments often relies on periodic visits. These provide a snapshot of river conditions but can miss sudden changes after heavy rainfall or during a short-lived pollution incident. More frequent readings could help researchers establish when those changes occur and how long they last.

The battery-powered sensors measure water temperature, dissolved oxygen, electrical conductivity and pH. They also record how cloudy the water is and measure levels of nitrate and ammonium. Researchers can use the readings to track seasonal trends and identify sudden changes that may warrant further investigation.

The project, known as STREAMS, is funded by Innovate UK and brings together Aberystwyth University, Lacuna Space and the UK Agri-Tech Centre. Lacuna Space developed the low-power satellite network that carries readings from the sensors.

Dr Elizabeth Hart, from Aberystwyth University’s Department of Life Sciences, said: “For many rivers in Wales, opportunities to collect continuous monitoring data have traditionally been limited. STREAMS is helping to address this by providing reliable, long-term monitoring that improves our understanding of how water quality changes throughout the year, during rainfall events and in response to activities across the catchment.

“By improving understanding of how rivers respond to natural processes and land management practices, the project aims to support farmers, land managers and environmental organisations in delivering positive outcomes for both productive farmland and sustainable river ecosystems.”

Challenging locations

Dr Edore Akpokodje, a lecturer in computer science at Aberystwyth University, said: “By integrating environmental sensors with satellite communications, we are opening up new opportunities for reliable, long-term monitoring of rivers in some of the most challenging locations.”

Jamin Morrison, from Lacuna Space, said some of the remote river valleys had no mobile reception. Connecting the sensors directly to satellites allows researchers to collect readings in places where there is no local communications infrastructure.

The partners hope to extend the monitoring network to other catchments in Wales and eventually to sites elsewhere in the UK and overseas. A longer record of river conditions could help environmental organisations distinguish brief changes from sustained shifts in water quality and give farmers and other land managers a clearer picture of how rivers respond to activity across a catchment.