Sausage factory extension planned despite noise concerns

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

At the second time of asking, plans to change the layout and extend a sausage factory have been given the thumbs up by county planners.

In March, the Welsh Sausage Company submitted a new planning application to Powys County Council (PCC) to extend an existing building, the parking area and associated works at the factory on Foundry lane in the town.

The plan also takes away two existing chiller units replacing them with a single storey extension measuring 9.6 metres by 13.6 metres to form a new chiller unit.

A similar application had been submitted by the firm last year and had been refused by county planners in June 2024 due to highway safety concerns.

To get around this refusal, planning agent Gerallt Davies of Roger Parry and Partners explained that the new refrigeration unit would allow the company to store more product for a longer length of time.

This would mean the number of vehicle deliveries or collections at the site would drop from the current five to four a day.

Mr Davies said: “This means the proposal will have a 20 per cent reduction on collection/delivery movements a day.

“In relation to staff – the proposal will not change the traffic movements associated, as the proposal is only for a refrigeration unit.

He said that the proposed building does not impinge on how lorries navigate the site.

The application also formalises a parking area for 19 spaces outside the factory, as well as providing a cycle rack.

Mr Davies added: “Most of the staff though cycle or walk to site, and therefore the 19 parking spaces should be ample.”

Initial refusal

Welshpool Town Council’s Planning committee discussed the application at a meeting in July and came out against it.

This was because of the: “Long operational hours and noise pollution, considering the proximity of residential properties.”

In the past residents living nearby have complaned about noise at the site.

Planning officer Natalie Hinds said: “PCC Highways is satisfied that this application has addressed the previous concerns and reasons for refusal.”

Highway officers were now happy to see the proposal approved – subject to conditions.

Due to this Ms Hinds said that planners agreed with the Highways department that: “sufficient information and measures demonstrate the development to be acceptable within highways requirements.”

Ms Hinds continued: “Objections has been made regarding operational hours and noise pollution from any new chiller unit given its proximity to residential properties.

“However, Environmental Protection have been consistent in their responses for this site on both this application and the previously refused application raising no objection in respect of noise in either case.

“Whilst the concerns are noted it is considered the proposal would be acceptable in terms of noise impact.”

Ms Hinds went on to approve that the application is given conditional consent.