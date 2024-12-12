Saving Welsh children’s books: A crisis we can’t ignore

Llinos Dafydd

Welsh children’s books are more than just stories; they are cultural lifelines, connecting our youngest generation to the rich heritage and future of the Welsh language.

As someone who has spent decades working in publishing, editing, and adapting children’s books for publishers like Gwasg Rily, I’ve seen firsthand how these books inspire young readers and strengthen our linguistic identity. But today, those lifelines are under threat like never before.

Children’s books are not just about teaching language or literacy; they’re about creating worlds where young readers see themselves and their culture reflected.

For Welsh children, having stories in their own language reinforces pride in their heritage and nurtures a sense of belonging. Losing these books means losing a piece of what makes Wales, Wales.

A perfect storm of cuts and crisis

The funding crisis facing Welsh publishers has reached a critical point. Richard Tunnicliffe, a publisher at the forefront of this battle, recently warned of “three rounds of cuts” – budget reductions for schools, libraries, and direct publishing support – that have brought small publishers to the brink.

These cuts don’t just harm businesses; they risk silencing the stories that make Wales unique.

How can we nurture the love of reading among our children when 45% of primary schools in Wales spend less than £500 a year on books?

This is a systemic failure that undermines our cultural and educational foundations.

Reslience

Despite these challenges, the resilience of the Welsh publishing industry has been remarkable.

Writers, editors, translators, and publishers continue to fight to keep the sector alive, driven by passion and purpose.

However, without meaningful support, there is only so much they can do.

The government must recognize this as a critical moment to invest in the future of the Welsh language and its children.

Failing to do so is to stand idly by as an essential part of our nation’s cultural identity crumbles.

These challenges have been compounded by rising production costs and a struggling economy.

For publishers, every new title represents a risk; for schools and libraries, every book purchase is weighed against competing priorities.

It’s a vicious cycle that has already led to closures and reductions in output – a devastating loss for our cultural landscape.

Will the budget be enough to save books?

The Welsh Government’s draft budget for 2025-26 offers a glimmer of hope with an uplift in education funding.

Yet, as Richard rightly points out, the devil is in the detail. Will this increase lead to more investment in books for schools and libraries?

Or will it simply disappear into administrative costs, leaving Welsh publishers and the children they serve without the support they desperately need?

History shows us that budget announcements often come with caveats.

While an uplift in education spending is welcome, we must ask: how much of that funding will be allocated to resources that directly benefit children?

Books – often seen as a “nice-to-have” rather than a necessity – are too frequently overlooked in favour of other priorities. This mindset must change.

A lifeline for small publishers

Small publishers are uniquely positioned to produce content that resonates with Welsh children, blending educational value with cultural relevance.

But to do this, they need a lifeline – one that prioritizes the long-term benefits of investing in Welsh-language publishing over short-term savings.

Rather than being hindered by procurement processes, Welsh publishers need policies that enable them to thrive.

Supporting Welsh publishers isn’t just about saving jobs; it’s about sustaining a vital cultural resource that ensures children grow up with access to books that reflect their identity and aspirations.

Books: A bridge to a bilingual future

For children, holding a book in their hands can be transformative. Books ignite imagination, build empathy, and foster a lifelong love of learning.

In the context of Wales, they also play a critical role in achieving the government’s goal of one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

But how can we expect to meet this ambitious target if Welsh-language books become a rarity rather than a staple in our schools and homes?

Books do more than teach language; they shape identity. When children see their world, their language, and their culture reflected in the stories they read, it validates their experiences and fosters confidence.

Welsh-language books are not just about preserving the past; they are about building a future where the Welsh language thrives.

The way forward: Solutions we need now

The solutions are clear. The Welsh Government must:

Expand school and library budgets to prioritize book purchases. Strengthen partnerships with organizations like Adnodd to integrate Welsh-language books into classrooms. Champion Welsh-language publishing as a cornerstone of both educational and cultural policy. Encourage grassroots support for Welsh books by promoting their value within communities.

Policymakers must also recognise the broader economic benefits of investing in Welsh publishing.

Supporting local publishers creates jobs, strengthens supply chains, and contributes to the creative economy.

This is not just an investment in books; it’s an investment in Wales itself.

Let’s secure the future of Welsh stories

These steps are not just about saving an industry; they are about investing in our children and securing the future of our language and culture.

Every book we place in a child’s hands today builds a bridge to a bilingual future for Wales. Those bridges must be built with care, creativity, and adequate funding.

As someone who has poured their heart into crafting and adapting stories for Welsh children, I know their value cannot be measured in pounds and pence alone.

They are the storytellers of tomorrow, the stewards of our language, and the voices of a vibrant, bilingual Wales.

Let’s give them the books they deserve – not just for their sake, but for the future of Wales.

