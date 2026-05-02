Sawmill plans approved after highways officers reverse objection

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A change of mind by a county’s Highways Authority officers means plans to legitimise a sawmill business have been approved years after they were first revealed.

In November 2023, Nick Jones applied retrospectively to change the use of agricultural land and buildings to accommodate a log cabin construction, sawmill, and all associated works at The Gaer, Golfa near Welshpool.

Mr Jones rents out the site to local company British Log Cabins who build timber and log homes, and employ around 10 people there.

This was the fourth time he had submitted the application to change the use of the land and buildings from agriculture to log cabin construction, sawmill, and timber yard.

He first applied for planning permission for the change of use in 2021.

Powys planners had refused previous versions of the application due to road safety concerns.

In documents lodged with the application Mr Jones had said that if the application is unsuccessful the property would revert to agricultural use and become a pig farm.

It was claimed that this could see lorry traffic increase significantly on the road there if he were to rear animals in the sheds there.

Concerns over road safety have continued.

In March the Powys Highways Authority (HA) were continuing to object to the proposal because: “the proposals will have a severe impact upon the immediate and wider highway network, due to the expected additional vehicular movements.”

But a month later they had changed their minds and said earlier this week (April 28): “The submitted drawings and information, outline the mitigation proposals for the application.

“The HA are concerned for the increase in trafficking along the lane and the applicants proposals go some way to alleviate these concerns.”

Road improvements proposed which included more passing spaces and widening of the road in some places which would mean drivers could pass each other safely,

These proposals now means the HA said that they can support the principles of the application but a number of highway conditions that would need to be included in any planning permission authorised by the council.

Senior Planning officer Kate Bowen said: : “Public responses have raised concern that the business should be located on an industrial estate, that it is a large commercial operation which is unsuitable for the location and that the development does not comply with national planning policy.

“In contrast, other public responses and the (Castle Caereinion) community council have supported the development as a local business which provides employment and is part of farm diversification.”

“Despite not strictly complying with policy, it is considered that given the benefits offered by farm diversification, that on balance the principle of development is considered to be acceptable.”

She added that “public responses” had indicated that there is less traffic now than in the past.

Mrs Bowen said: “The submission proposes two new passing bays close to the site, and a third location of highway improvement/road widening, approximately 192 metres from the junction with the A490 highway.”

This is the main road from Welshpool to Llanfair Caereinion.

Mrs Bowen added: “Based on this mitigation, the HA now support the application, subject to conditions relating to the works along the highway network and the access to the site.”

Due to this she went on to recommend approving the proposal.