Scabies outbreak prompts fresh hospital visiting restrictions

Nation.Cymru staff

Visiting restrictions have been introduced on a hospital ward following an outbreak of scabies, just days after restrictions were lifted at another hospital in the same health board area.

Hywel Dda University Health Board restricted visits to Bryngolau Ward at Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli from Friday, October 16.

The health board said the situation was being reviewed regularly and the risk to the wider public remained low. Patients recently discharged from the ward will be contacted directly.

The announcement came two days after visiting restrictions were lifted on Teifi Ward at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen following a review of the scabies situation there.

In its update on Prince Philip Hospital, the health board said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our patients, visitors and staff is our priority.

“We are following national guidance and have taken additional steps to reduce the risk of infection spreading.”

In July, Steffan Ward at Glangwili closed following an outbreak of crusted scabies, a rare and highly contagious form of the condition.

The health board said at the time that scabies cases were increasing across Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, which could contribute to hospital outbreaks.

Patients and staff identified as contacts were offered treatment, including those without symptoms, and additional infection control measures were introduced.

The latest announcement about Bryngolau Ward does not specify whether the cases involve crusted scabies.

In September, Cadog Ward at Glangwili was temporarily closed to admissions and visitors following a scabies outbreak. Steffan Ward faced separate restrictions that month because of influenza.

The health board describes scabies as a common, treatable skin condition caused by a microscopic mite. It can affect anyone and is not linked to poor personal hygiene.

It is mainly spread through prolonged, close skin-to-skin contact, including between household members or people providing hands-on personal care. Shared clothing, towels and bedding can also contribute to its spread.

The health board says brief everyday contact, such as passing someone in a corridor or sitting beside them, does not usually spread scabies.

Symptoms can include an itchy rash, itching that becomes worse at night, and small spots or lines on the skin. They can take several weeks to appear after exposure.

Anyone who develops symptoms is advised to seek advice from a pharmacist, GP or other healthcare professional and follow treatment instructions carefully.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.