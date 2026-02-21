Scale of 184 new houses revealed in planning statement

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter

A city council has approved details of a new housing development with an “interesting mix of house types”.

According to planning documents, lodged by Edenstone Homes Ltd and Pobl Living Ltd, the scheme will deliver a total of 57 affordable units on land south of Llantrisant Road in Cardiff.

To achieve this, the area around plots 160– 164 has been redesigned, replacing six one-bed walk-up apartments with houses.

The planning officer’s report reads: “The design and layout as amended shows that the proposed dwellings are of a contemporary design and appearance with a public square adjacent to the site.”

Elsewhere it continues: “The proposal is acceptable with regards separation distances between the residential units, outlook from habitable rooms, garden sizes and is sufficient to protect existing and future residential amenity, in respect of privacy, overlooking, overbearing and overshadowing.”

The report also reads: “The dwellings are an interesting mix of house types with strong building lines and some interest in the façades and roof forms.”

The houses are primarily two-storey detached homes along with semi-detached houses and terraced homes with pitched roofs.

Three four-storey apartment blocks are also intended to be built on site.

The houses are to be made of red, buff or multi-brick with grey tiles while the flat blocks will be made out of buff yellow brick.

In regard to the environment, areas of new native trees, scrub and hedgerow planting will be provided throughout the site, this will offset the “minor losses” required to develop the housing estate.

Additionally, a newly created pond will be incorporated into the drainage basin to provide a “suitable breeding habitat” for a range of animal species such as toads.

This application is for a parcel of the first phase of a wider development, following on from outline permission given to Redrow Homes South Wales for “up to 5,970 residential units.”