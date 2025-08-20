Scams warning as self assessment customers targeted

Millions of self assessment customers are being urged by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to remain vigilant to scams that claim to be from the department.

The UK’s tax, payments and customs authority says scammers often impersonate HMRC, offering fake refunds or demanding urgent payments to steal personal and banking information.

They may say it’s safe to share personal details – but it’s not.

Passwords, usernames, and access codes are private and customers should never share them – even with someone they trust or who helps them with their tax.

HMRC says filing early can help customers spot scams more easily as those who have already submitted their tax return are less likely to be caught off guard by scam attempts closer to the self assessment 31 January 2026 deadline.

Concerned customers reported more than 170,000 scam referrals to HMRC in the 12 months to 31 July 2025.

While that is a 12% reduction compared to the previous year, more than 47,000 of

these reports still involved fake tax refund claims.

If someone receives a communication claiming to be from HMRC that asks for personal details or offers a tax rebate, they should check the official HMRC scams guidance to verify its authenticity.

HMRC will never leave voicemails threatening legal action or arrest, ask for personal or financial information via text message or email, contact customers by email, text, or phone to inform them about a refund or ask them to claim one.

Anyone due a refund can claim it securely via their HMRC online account or via the free HMRC app.

Kelly Paterson, HMRC’s Chief Security Officer, said: “Scammers target individuals when they know Self Assessment customers will be preparing to file

their tax returns.

“We’re urging everyone to stay alert to scam emails and texts offering fake tax

refunds.

“Taking a moment to pause and check can make all the difference.

“Report any suspicious activity to us before the fraudsters do any more harm.

“Search ‘HMRC scams advice’ and refer to the scams guidance on GOV.UK to stay informed and protect yourself.”

Customers can report phishing attempts to HMRC by forwarding emails to [email protected], reporting scam phone calls via GOV.UK, forwarding suspicious texts to 60599.

