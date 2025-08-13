Scenic Heart of Wales service shows continued improvement
One of the most picturesque rail routes in the UK has shown consistent improvement in performance and reliability for passengers this year.
The latest figures for the Heart of Wales line, which connects Swansea with Shrewsbury via Llandrindod Wells, show that the reliability rate of services along the route stood at 97.5% between 22 June and 19 July. During this period, 283 services were scheduled to operate and 276 services ran. There were seven cancellations.
Punctuality of these services arriving within 3 minutes of their advertised time also increased to 81.2% up from 64% at the beginning of the year, bringing reassurance and an overall better experience to local passengers and day travellers.
Reliability
Since January 2025, the reliability of trains run on this line has consistently been above 90%.
The Heart of Wales line travels through some of Wales’s most breathtaking landscapes, including rolling hills and beautiful rural villages. The route offers not just a means of transport but an experience, attracting customers from near and far and acting as a lifeline for work, education, and leisure.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “Delivering better transport is a priority for this government and I’m pleased to see this encouraging improvement on the Heart of Wales line.
“It’s good to see improvements in the experience of passengers and I’d like to thank all those involved in delivering this.”
“Encouraging”
Colin Lea, Planning and Performance Director at Transport for Wales said: “These figures are encouraging and reflect the work we and our partners at Network Rail have been doing to deliver a consistently reliable train service.
“We recognise the importance of the service to those communities along this line and that there have been times recently where our service hasn’t been to the standard expected by customers.
“Whilst it’s pleasing to see performance improving and heading in the right direction, there are still improvements to be made”.
The improved figures are thanks to the hard work of our staff and Network Rail partners who maintain the track and trains with exceptional dedication.
It’s also a result of the passion of all those involved in our Local Railways and Community Rail initiatives, who work closely together to improve the railway experience across Wales.
The rolling stock used on the Heart of Wales line is the 153s, old cast-offs, built in 1991 and recently refurbished after TfW purchased them outright from a defunct leasing arrangement. Now upgraded to a two-car set up to cope with extra demand. They were due to be replaced with the 170 class rolling stock, modern versions built in 2005, but all those in existence are owned by a leasing operation who refused to sell them to TfW. Obviously, the newer trains would have been much more reliable and fuel efficient and enabled more services to operate, making the Carmarthenshire… Read more »