Scenic Heart of Wales service shows continued improvement

One of the most picturesque rail routes in the UK has shown consistent improvement in performance and reliability for passengers this year.

The latest figures for the Heart of Wales line, which connects Swansea with Shrewsbury via Llandrindod Wells, show that the reliability rate of services along the route stood at 97.5% between 22 June and 19 July. During this period, 283 services were scheduled to operate and 276 services ran. There were seven cancellations.

Punctuality of these services arriving within 3 minutes of their advertised time also increased to 81.2% up from 64% at the beginning of the year, bringing reassurance and an overall better experience to local passengers and day travellers.

Reliability

Since January 2025, the reliability of trains run on this line has consistently been above 90%.

The Heart of Wales line travels through some of Wales’s most breathtaking landscapes, including rolling hills and beautiful rural villages. The route offers not just a means of transport but an experience, attracting customers from near and far and acting as a lifeline for work, education, and leisure.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “Delivering better transport is a priority for this government and I’m pleased to see this encouraging improvement on the Heart of Wales line.

“It’s good to see improvements in the experience of passengers and I’d like to thank all those involved in delivering this.”

“Encouraging”

Colin Lea, Planning and Performance Director at Transport for Wales said: “These figures are encouraging and reflect the work we and our partners at Network Rail have been doing to deliver a consistently reliable train service.

“We recognise the importance of the service to those communities along this line and that there have been times recently where our service hasn’t been to the standard expected by customers.

“Whilst it’s pleasing to see performance improving and heading in the right direction, there are still improvements to be made”.

The improved figures are thanks to the hard work of our staff and Network Rail partners who maintain the track and trains with exceptional dedication.

It’s also a result of the passion of all those involved in our Local Railways and Community Rail initiatives, who work closely together to improve the railway experience across Wales.

