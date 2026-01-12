Scheme for offices to be converted to flats to tackle homelessness announced by Welsh council

Dale Spridgeon, Local democracy reporter

A scheme to convert a former coaching inn turned office block in north Wales into five flats is set to be considered.

Cyngor Gwynedd will consider the plan to convert the Mona building on the Caernarfon High Street when it meets on Monday, January 12.

The proposal, submitted by the council, aims to help tackle homelessness. The building, on the corner with Shirehall Street, was historically the Old Mona Hotel.

It is thought the building was converted to council offices during the council’s internal audit in 1963.

The proposals say the council-owned building’s proposed new use will be part of the authority’s “duty to accommodate homeless persons.”

They said: “It is emphasised that the plan’s target group are low risk homeless individuals, not accommodation with complex support or the type of use that would create a high impact on the community.

“The units would comply with the Welsh Government standards for affordable units in terms of size and the proposed use would tackle an important social issue (homelessness) without overloading the local housing provision and would provide affordable units in accordance with the requirements of the planning policy.”

The plans include internal changes and a three-floor extension within the property’s back yard and installation of windows.

No changes to the prominent front and side of the building are proposed.

The application was deferred from the planning committee meeting on December 8, 2025, for further information and evidence of need for the units.

Since then, the plans say, details including comments from the Strategic Housing Unit “confirm the need for affordable units.”

Among responses to the application, a community council comment noted a stance to “object,” stating: “As the information about use is not clear and there might be an over density of such developments should the use be clearer.”

The plans note the applicant’s statement, which reads: “The council has a duty to address the need to reduce the pressure of temporarily accommodating individuals and families in unsuitable properties across the county, with the aim of providing warm, safe properties for the long term.

“The development of Mona has been earmarked within the Gwynedd Council Housing Action Plan as a ‘meanwhile’ property to offer stable accommodation to individuals in Caernarfon, while they await a permanent solution (a period of time for individuals in accommodation ‘meanwhile’ being up to two years).”

Converting the Mona development, it says, will “contribute towards the urgent need for affordable one bedroom units in the Caernarfon area.”

They added: “The building will include basic facilities such as a kitchen and an individual bathroom for the residents, and give them the best opportunity to prepare for moving on to a stable and sustainable home.

“Such a provision would also add a high quality purpose-built property to the council’s stock in Arfon for meeting the council’s statutory requirements, while saving annual revenue.”

If approved, it says the flats would be “subject to an affordable housing condition” allowing the council flexibility to use the accommodation to meet the needs of permanent accommodation for the residents of the area in future “should there be a fall in demand on the homeless service.”

The scheme has already received grant funding and Government support and is “contributing to wider regeneration schemes in the town, bringing an empty building back into use.”