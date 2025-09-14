Scheme highlighted as a ‘cornerstone of language planning’ in the workplace

In a report published on 10 September 2025, Estyn has praised the National Centre for Learning Welsh’s Work Welsh scheme for its positive impact on strengthening bilingual skills in workplaces across Wales.

In the report, Estyn commends the Centre’s innovative leadership in developing the scheme and highlights its effective collaboration with employers, providers and stakeholders to expand its reach.

Since its launch in 2018, over 2,000 employers and 30,000 workers have taken part in the scheme. It offers comprehensive provision and tailored programmes for specific sectors and employers, including Health and Social Care, Local Authorities, and Sport.

According to Estyn, the growing demand for the scheme clearly shows that Work Welsh is a cornerstone of workplace language planning initiatives and is central to efforts to expand and normalise the use of Welsh in key sectors vital to the language’s future.

Estyn identifies one of the scheme’s most successful features as its targeted support for hesitant speakers and learners at Intermediate and above levels. Skilled tutors are succeeding in turning these learners into active Welsh speakers in a relatively short time.

High profile players

Notable provision is also in place at high-profile organisations such as the Football Association of Wales, the Welsh Rugby Union, Wrexham AFC and the Ospreys. These organisations have been targeted to help integrate and normalise Welsh language use in a sector that touches the lives of people of all ages across Wales.

Estyn notes that the link between teaching and learning and wider language planning is at its most effective when full-time tutors are embedded within specific sectors.

This allows them to identify both educational and professional needs and work creatively to increase Welsh language use. In doing so, they influence language attitudes and behaviours within organisations and ultimately contribute to improved services for Welsh-speaking users.

Looking ahead, Estyn recommends the Centre continues to collaborate with providers to ensure courses are appropriately tailored and that it works with providers and employers to plan staff language development deliberately, offering practical support and meaningful opportunities to use Welsh.

Estyn also recommends that the Centre works with the Welsh Government to develop a sustainable delivery and funding model to support long-term planning, and continues developing methods to measure the impact of its provision on changing individual language behaviours.

“Increasing opportunities”

Mark Drakeford, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Welsh Language, said: “It’s great to see another positive report from Estyn on the work of the National Centre, this time focusing on the Work Welsh scheme. It shows that the Centre’s work is increasing opportunities for people to use Welsh in the workplace and improving workers’ skills to deliver services in Welsh.

“Our investment in the Centre reflects our commitment to developing the Welsh language skills of our workforce and increasing the number of people learning and using the language. We look forward to continuing our work with the Centre to ensure Welsh thrives in our workplaces and our communities.”

Dona Lewis, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Learning Welsh, said: “We are very pleased with this report, which recognises the pivotal role of the Centre’s Work Welsh scheme in creating a workforce capable of using the Welsh language across an increasing range of sectors in Wales.

“The Centre specialises in language learning and acquisition, and one of our strategic priorities is to create programmes that support Welsh language development in the workplace. We work innovatively and creatively to deliver a variety of flexible learning models in close partnership with employers and sectors.

“Our aim is to develop even more long-term strategic partnerships that deliver lasting change and increase the use of Welsh in the workplace, contributing to the aims of Cymraeg 2050.”