Scheme to build affordable housing for elderly looks set despite Welsh Government concerns

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

A council scheme to build 24 affordable homes for the elderly is expected to be backed next week, despite concerns from the Welsh Government.

The Application at the site of the former Motor World building in Milford Haven, placed by W B Griffiths & Sons Ltd, on behalf of Pembrokeshire County Council on November 5, is seeking approval for the construction of a new residential redevelopment of 24 affordable flats for older people at 70A-80A Charles Street.

Plans

In the plans are proposals to build 21 one-bed flats and three two-bed flats, along with associated works.

The former Motor World site was cleared in 2018 to enable redevelopment, with planning permission granted on the site for the development of 15 affordable flats for over-55s in 2020.

Back in 2021, site contractors WRW construction, which had a number of projects ongoing in Pembrokeshire, was put into administration by its directors under what was described as, ‘significant financial stress’.

DPP Planning, in its consultation statement for the latest application, has said: “The council has now instructed W B Griffiths, a Pembrokeshire-based construction company, to develop the site subject to a number of changes.

“The main change is to increase the number of flats on site to 24 to make best use of the site by increasing the availability of affordable homes for over-55s.”

Concerns

Two representations have been received in relation to the proposal, with Milford Hubberston county councillor Viv Stoddart having advised that she has raising concerns about insufficient parking space for residents and their carers, which she says have not been addressed by the Pre-Application Consultation.

The report says that Welsh Government has issued a Holding Direction for the plan due to the concerns, with a second objection being raised that full length windows at the end of corridors on each floor would cause overlooking due to proximity to the boundaries.

It is suggested this issue could be addressed by introducing opaque glazing to these windows.

Recommendation

The application is recommended for conditional approval but is subject to a Welsh Government Holding Direction where planning permission cannot be granted until a vehicle Swept Path Analysis has been submitted demonstrating that a turning area can be provided within the site for the largest type of vehicle that would serve the site.

The report says there have been some delays in getting this, likely due to the agent awaiting information on the dimensions of the council’s refuse vehicles, adding provisions of an area for turning may require a reduction in the area of green space proposed to retain the 10 car parking spaces available.

Delegated authority is requested for the Head of Planning to approve the application following resolution of this issue.

