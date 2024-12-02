Scheme to offer free portrait of King to public institutions sees mixed success
Fewer than 3% of the UK’s hospitals have accepted a free portrait of the King after more than 20,500 were made available following his coronation.
The scheme was launched in November 2023, and was billed as a chance to commemorate Charles’ reign.
It was offered free to public institutions by the last Conservative government, but the scheme has seen mixed success.
Cost
Take-up has ranged from 100% of Coastguard centres, to just 40 of the nation’s 1,454 hospitals – or 2.75%.
The second highest take-up was Lord Lieutenancies at 76.7%, while the second lowest was universities and higher education institutions at just 7.4%.
Only 25.5% of Church of England churches accepted the offer, despite the King being the head of the Church.
The total cost of the scheme was £2,710,705.50 with an average price of £131.81 per portrait. The total number of portraits commissioned was 20,565.
The portrait, showing Charles in the Royal Navy uniform of an Admiral of the Fleet, was taken by photographer Hugo Bernard at Windsor Castle last year.
Reminder
Earlier this year, then-deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden said the portrait would serve as reminder of the example set by the King.
“His Majesty’s accession marked a new chapter in the history of our nation,” he said.
“Our public authorities and established churches are an essential part of the fabric of the nation and it is right that they have the chance to commemorate this moment.
“Displaying this new portrait also serves as a reminder of the example set by our ultimate public servant. Like his mother before him, The King has dedicated his life and work to serving others.”
Free? It comes out of our taxes or Charles pocket?
Dowden, what was he on? What example is he on about? Accident of birth makes you rich beyond your dreams and we all have to bow? An example that the Duchy of Cornwall sorts you out as heir No1 and Duchy of Lancaster when you get the posh hat? An example that a 12 million go away court bill is lobbed around to protect the brand?
Yeah, we all have access to that.
I’d be interested to know which hospitals in Wales did and did not take one of these portraits just as I would be to know why some of our hospitals have Royal connected names and some do not. The do nots include Ysbyty Gwynedd, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Wrexham Maelor, Morriston, University Hospital of Wales and others. This should be the time we think about changing the names of Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Princess of Wales, Royal Glamorgan, Royal Gwent etc.
Given the dodgy backgrounds of some of the Royals, I think it’s best that they’re kept at arms length.
Pictures of byegone eras and silly costumes should be saved for museums.
Take-up of this offer of a royal photo would probably been very considerable in the first half of the last century, but I suspect that it doesn’t quite work the same way in the first half of this current one!
One can understand the refusal from hospitals to accept this portrait as exposure to it could induce severe vomiting in ‘at risk’ patients