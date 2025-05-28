Scheme to save semi-derelict manor house part of ‘enabling’ bid to build 25 houses

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

A scheme to develop 25 homes as part of a project to restore a semi-derelict manor house linked to a famous north Wales estate will come before planners.

Anglesey County Council has received a full application for the erection of the houses, including vehicular and pedestrian access, associated landscaping and development works at Tan y Graig Farm, Pentraeth.

The plans are part of an “enabling development proposal” linked to the restoration of a Grade II listed property called Aberbraint, three miles away at Llanfairpwll.

The 1820 house was originally owned in 1844 by John Saunderson Esq, estate manager to the Plas Newydd Estate. It is now considered to be in a poor condition.

The application has been submitted by the Amos Group.

Heritage

The developer has said they want to save the semi-derelict house with money raised from the enabling development.

An enabling development is one that “would not be in compliance with local and/or national planning policies, and not normally be given planning permission, except for the fact that it would secure the future conservation of a heritage asset,” the plans explain.

The housing proposal on farm land would see 10 local market dwellings and 15 open market dwellings created.

Each home would have parking to the front/side with a small area of front/side garden with the main garden located to the rear.

A patio area and garden shed would be provided within each plot.

The site already “benefits” from planning permission for holiday accommodation in the form of 15 holiday chalets.

“This permission has been implemented by way of the creation of a new vehicular access, approved as part of a planning permission and the laying of a road into the site,” the application states.

In a pre-application consultation report, local residents raised concerns, including issues on over development, visual impact, overload on drains, ecology, trees and hedgerows.

The applicants had defended their position saying the density of the development had met policy, no visual impact was anticipated, and planting would break up the appearance.

Newts

They also noted that the authorities had been contacted over drainage and “no issues raised,” a “scheme of biodiversity enhancement” would also include additional landscape and planting.

Natural Resources Wales had some concerns, including the possibility for crested newts, requiring a licence for work to be carried out, and it had also noted foraging and commuting bats in the area.

But along with landscape and pollution, it felt that the concerns could be “satisfied” by attaching conditions.

The application also noted that two Anglesey councillors had registered concerns.

Lligwy councillors, Cllr Margaret Murley Roberts and Cllr Ieuan Williams were quoted as saying: “The proposed site is within the open countryside and the development is contrary to policy.

“The use of the enabling development policy is cynical in this case.

“The building that Amos needs the money to complete is not even in Lligwy ward and has no connection with Tan Y Graig.”

Asset

In response, the applicants had stated: “The proposal forms part of a scheme of enabling development, it can be considered to comply with policy.

“The development does not specify the relationship between the heritage asset and an enabling development proposal.

“A mixture of open market and local market dwellings are proposed, and which would comprise of an enabling development, which will secure the listed building’s long term future by using the uplift in value of the land resulting from the development at Tan y Graig.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

