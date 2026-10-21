School attendance figures are ‘appalling’, says Welsh Conservative leader

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Darren Millar, has declared Wales has a “huge” school attendance problem.

Questioning education minister, Anna Brychan, on what action she is taking to improve educational outcomes across Wales, Mr Millar described current attendance figures as “appalling”.

He told members there is a “clear link” between attendance and educational outcomes, yet provisionally published attendance records for 2025-26 suggest there has been a fall in average attendance to just under 91%.

Mr Millar questioned why Wales appears to have such a “persistent” attendance problem in comparison to other parts of the United Kingdom.

Responding, Ms Brychan said her government is aware that whilst school attendance has gone up incrementally post-COVID it is “nowhere near” the rate of pre-COVID.

The education minister shared the literacy and numeracy plan will focus on improving both attendance and persistent absence.

She also drew attention to the national framework on behaviour, attendance and well-being, acknowledging that “no single intervention” can address the persistent absence problems which often require “tailored support”.

Ms Brychan concluded: “I agree with you: you need to be at school to benefit from the education system, and it is very much a focus for us.”

Funding

Fellow Clwyd MS, Reform’s Tom Montgomery, shared the experience of a teacher from his and Mr Millar’s constituency.

He told the Siambr that this teacher currently works in a school which can’t afford pens or pencils, with staff using their own money to buy learning resources.

Mr Montgomery said researchers from Cardiff University have warned that schools need “significant investment in materials and learning resources to avoid the widening of educational outcome gaps between different parts of Wales”.

He added: “How can we expect teachers in my constituency to achieve the best outcomes for students, when their schools can’t even afford pens and pencils?”

Ms Brychan stressed that education funding is a “priority”, adding that in the supplementary budget £60 million was earmarked for pressures in schools linked to ALN.

She referred again to the literacy and numeracy plan, which she said will make it easier for the government to align support appropriately in different areas and different schools in Wales.

Education workforce

Ensuring the education workforce is “supported and valued” is “essential” for both raising standards and improving outcomes, Plaid Cymru MS Sera Evans has said.

She told the minister she welcomes the 3.5% pay award for teachers in Wales which ensures parity with England as well as the additional investment to support ALN pressures.

Noting that ASCL Cymru, which represents school leaders, has accepted to pay award, Ms Evans questioned whether the minister agrees it is in the interests of school staff and pupils for “those who remain in dispute to engage constructively with these proposals and seek to find a resolution without resorting to industrial action.”

Ms Brychan stressed that ensuring the education workforce is “paid and supported adequately” is a “core priority”.

She acknowledged the importance of appropriate support and said she is “eager” to discuss teacher’s workloads and to see what can be done to “reduce the burden”.

She said: “I’m willing to speak to anyone who has forceful ideas as to how we can make that progress, and my door is always open.”

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