School boosts local authority’s local economy by £7m a year: ‘If it was a factory we’d shout from rooftops about it”

Nation Cymru staff

A new study has shown that a coeducational private school pumps £7 million into a Welsh local authority’s economy every year while supporting 213 jobs.

The independent economic impact assessment found that St David’s College in Llandudno contributes £11.6 million to the UK’s gross domestic product with around 60 per cent of that being spent locally across Cowny.

The report also found the school, which has 260 pupils and has 70 boarders, directly employs 138 staff with dozens more jobs supported through local suppliers, contractors and visitor spending.

Set in an idyllic 30-acre site overlooking the Conwy Valley, St David’s College is based on the historic Grade 1-listed Gloddaeth Hall estate, with the oldest part, Minstrel Hall, dating back to the Tudor period in the 16th century.

After her first visit to the school Conwy County Borough Council’s cabinet member for sustainable economy and communications, Cllr Sharon Doleman, welcomed the study’s findings.

She praised its robust financial stability and long-term strategy when two other independent schools in North Wales, St Gerard’s in Bangor and Ruthin School, had been forced to close this year.

Cllr Doleman said: “St David’s College is a major employer. If it was a factory we’d be shouting about it from the rooftops.

“Their commitment to our local economy in Conwy is appreciated and deserves to be celebrated as loudly as would any other business that supports this number of jobs in our county.”

Bursar Nicola McDonald revealed the school spends around £1.5 million a year with local suppliers and contractors.

At the same time its international and weekly boarders also bring visitors who stay in local hotels and spend money in the area.

She said the charity continually reinvests in the school and its long-term financial strategy had enabled it to successfully navigate recent challenges.

“Our finances are very robust with strong reserves and we have a long term strategy so we’ve managed to confidently deal with the rollercoaster of VAT and cost of living increases, she said

“We’re in a good position so we can continue to invest in our future with the pupils at the forefront of everything we do.”

For Mrs McDonald, the school’s impact is also deeply personal after she and her husband relocated from the Wirral to North Wales nearly four years ago to secure the right education for one of their two sons who is mildly dyslexic.

“We’re a mainstream school but we have the ability to adjust accordingly to meet the needs of those who need additional support,” she said.

“Our curriculum includes all of the core subjects expected in the state sector, while also offering a broad choice of academic, vocational and enrichment opportunities.

“My youngest son doesn’t have any specific educational requirements and this school also works perfectly for him.

“Academically, they both get everything they need here and allows them to get where they need to be at the correct pace for them. It was absolutely the right move for both of them.

“We have small year groups and small class sizes – we often don’t go above 12 in a class which means the pupils gets lots of individual attention.

“What I found incredible as a parent is that we also have an outdoor education department as well so all the children go out on an outdoor education day once every two weeks.

“It’s a whole day where they can do a whole range of watersports like sailing, kayaking and the like or they can go caving, rock climbing or orienteering – so we have all of those specialist teachers on site.

“As well as our teachers we have lots of other staff, including our estates team with our own electricians, plumbers and joiners as well as our catering and cleaning teams.

“In addition. we have nurses on site because we have a medical centre so it’s a real community.

“The remainder include local suppliers along with contractors and tradespeople who work for the school.

“It also goes wider than that because of all the people who have moved to the area because of the school.

“Meanwhile, all the visitors to the school who come to Conwy because of our international community of boarders as well as weekly boarders who stay in hotels and spend locally.

“Wherever possible we use local suppliers and the majority of the time they’re the ones who deliver value for money, so we’re also supporting local businesses.”

Cllr Doleman added: “It’s just been such an education to see that it’s a community in its own right. It’s got a lovely feeling to it and the history of the building is just fabulous.

“I was pleased to hear that the school is financially stable through good management and sticking to their long-term plan. The school has a clear strategy and a clear direction – and it works for them.

“I am so glad St David’s College has been able to weather the storm when other schools haven’t been able to because that provides reassurance for everybody.

“I wish the school continued success for the future and commend its commitment to working with local suppliers and service providers.

“By keeping investment within the local economy, the school makes an important contribution to supporting businesses, sustaining employment and strengthening our community.”

Captions

Pictures by Mandy Jones

St David’s College Bursar Nicola McDonald with Conwy County Borough Council’s cabinet member for sustainable economy and communications, Cllr Sharon Doleman

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