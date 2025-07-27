School closures not on the cards in rural area

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

A councillor has ruled out school closures amid a row over the future of a small primary, after rumours circulated that a Welsh medium primary would take its place.

A petition has claimed Kymin View Primary School, in Wyesham, Monmouth could be closed and the recently established Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy would move into its building.

But Councillor Laura Wright, Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, has dismissed school closures as a solution to surplus places and denied any proposal to remove English medium education from Kymin View.

The council has said it is having to address falling pupil numbers in Monmouth and Chepstow but has said: “The county council wishes to clarify that there are no plans to close Kymin View or any other school within the county.”