School faces complaints after classrooms installed without planning approval

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A former council leader has alleged that a school has built classrooms without seeking the proper planning permission.

Cllr Rodney Berman, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Cardiff Council, has alleged that St David’s Catholic College in Penylan has installed the demountable classrooms without planning consent.

In an objection sent to the council, Cllr Berman said the classrooms will lead to a “significant loss of privacy” for the neighbours and will be “visually obtrusive” and “constitute an unneighbourly development”.

He added: “Further expansion of the site will lead to increasing parking pressure on neighbouring streets.

“This is already a huge concern for residents in the surrounding area about parking pressures from those attending the College who regularly park obstructively.

“Parking problems in the area will only get worse if the College is allowed to expand without additional parking space being provided on-site”

According to the council’s planning portal, the application for the temporary classrooms is in the consultation stage, so no decision has been made.

Therefore, no work should have taken place.

Staff at the college said the modular classrooms are a temporary arrangement on a tight timescale while the college manages an accommodation issue affecting students.

The college’s consultant team is currently discussing the plans with the council’s planning department.

The application has attracted three other objections, all echoing similar points to the former council leader’s objection.

One reads: “The proposed modular classroom is a two-storey structure due to the natural topography of the landscape, our property sits lower than the development site.

“This level change severely amplifies the building’s mass, meaning the upper-floor windows will look directly down into our daughter’s bedroom.”

They call this a “direct invasion of privacy.”

Another reads: “We have now had our privacy completely eliminated by the placement of further buildings which have been placed without any consideration.

“We are extremely upset and angry, and I ask that the building be removed and sited away from my property.”

The application reads: “The college is in need of additional classrooms due to ongoing capacity issues.

“These units are a temporary solution until the wider development strategy across the campus is completed.”

It also reads: “The addition of these new units will not increase the number of students meaning there is no requirement to provide any additional parking.”

A spokesperson from Cardiff Council said: ” The Council is also considering two planning applications submitted in July relating to the site, including application 26/01516/FUL for the erection of two modular units and associated works.

“While the installation of the units prior to the grant of planning permission may constitute a breach of planning control, the council will now determine the application through the normal planning process.

“This will include consideration of all representations received and an assessment of the proposal against relevant planning policies and other material planning considerations before a decision is reached.”

They also confirmed that they have received a complaint about the modular classrooms and the matter is being investigated.

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