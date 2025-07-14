School meals the focus of new UK-wide study led by Welsh university

The provision, uptake and consumption of school meals will be investigated in a study led by academics at a Welsh university.

The three-year £1.6m study at Cardiff University is funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) as part of its work to create opportunities and improve outcomes.

It is being carried out in partnership with Public Health Wales, LACA – the School Food People, Newcastle University, Queen’s University Belfast Glasgow Caledonian University, and with advice from the Children’s Commissioner for Wales.

Financial status

Access to Universal Free School Meals (UFSM) – where school meals are offered to a child regardless of financial status – varies across the UK.

UFSM are available in some parts of England. In Scotland, they are available up to year five, with some local authorities extending provision beyond that year group. Wales is the first UK nation to roll-out the policy to all primary-aged children.

The more commonplace policy of Free School Meals (FSM) is means-tested.

For this study, researchers will work with school staff, local councils, caterers, public health experts and politicians across the four parts of the UK, to explore what food is provided and eaten at school.

The team will work more closely with two local authorities in Wales to study the nutritional content of school menus and investigate what is actually consumed by children. This will create an understanding of whether one of the intentions of the UFSM policy – consumption of a healthy, nutritionally balanced meal at primary school – is being realised.

Surveys

The researchers will also interview school staff, parents/carers and children to find out what influences provision, uptake and consumption of school meals.

Annual surveys will also be sent out to Welsh schools, asking questions about school food choices, so that longer-term trends can be monitored. This data will be used to provide recommendations for improvements to school food provision and uptake, as well as informing strategies to promote healthier choices among children and families.

Principal investigator Dr Sara Long, based at The Centre for Development, Evaluation, Complexity and Implementation in Public Health Improvement (DECIPHer) said: “Many families are struggling with the cost of living. Prices have risen, and often, less healthy food is cheaper and easier to access.

“Children living in the poorest areas often do not eat enough fruits, vegetables, and other foods that make up a healthy balanced diet. School meals are therefore a great opportunity to ensure all children have access to good nutrition.

“But not enough is known about the nutritional content of food offered in schools. Not all children and families choose to take up school meals. For those that do, little is known about food choice and whether children eat the healthier items put on their plates.

“This research provides a unique opportunity to explore provision across the UK, so that lessons can be learned about how children and young people can be given the best foundations for healthy and happy lives.”

Professor Kevin Morgan, based at Cardiff University’s School of Geography and Planning, said: “As the only UK nation to have fully rolled out Universal Free School Meals to all state-funded primary schools, Wales is a fitting place to host a UKRI-funded project on the provision, uptake and consumption of universal free school meals.”

Rachel Bath, a Public Health Consultant who leads the Children’s Nutrition and Healthy Weight Team at Public Health Wales, said: “This research is a significant and timely opportunity to better understand how school food policy translates into real-world impact for children’s health.

“The strength of this study lies in its collaborative approach – bringing together voices from academia, catering, public health, education, and practice. That breadth of expertise means the findings will not only be grounded in evidence but will also be highly relevant and usable, helping to shape policies that improve children’s wellbeing for years to come.”

