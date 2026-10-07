School merger moves forward despite safety concerns and opposition from parents

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A consultation on plans to merge two primary schools has entered the final stage of public engagement despite huge opposition from both schools.

Proposals to merge Saltney Ferry Primary School and Saltney Wood Memorial Primary School – which would see Saltney Ferry close – were opposed by the majority of respondents from both during Flintshire County Council’s initial consultation.

Serious concerns from Saltney Ferry parents about how safely very young children can walk to the proposed new school – with grates, metal walkways and narrow unfenced pavements next to the A5104 Chester Road – were dismissed with the Cabinet member for Education explaining officers had looked into concerns and deemed the route ‘not hazardous’.

Further opposition from parents at Saltney Wood – who would see their school replaced with a new £12.5 million building – also failed to move Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet as it formally agreed to move the merger process into the objection phase.

This objection period – which will run for 28 days after Flintshire County Council issues a statutory notice – is the last stage at which members of the public can make their views known before a decision is made.

During the latest consultation more than 91% of parents at Saltney Ferry and almost 85% of Saltney Wood parents rejected the plans.

This is the second consultation to take place after the first was stalled as a result of a legal challenge to Flintshire’s other controversial school proposal to build a 3-18 Catholic super-school in Flint.

The community however has consistently been against the merger.

New school site

Earlier this year Saltney Ferry parents even walked the route to the new school site to show the risks facing young pupils – but discussing the report on Tuesday, Cabinet dismissed those concerns.

“Ultimately there will be one community that will have an impact on their travel arrangements,” said Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Youth and Culture Cllr Mared Eastwood.

“There was concern expressed regarding safety of the walking route between Saltney Ferry Primary School and the proposed new site, particularly in relation to the traffic levels on the A5104.

“We’ve had the road safety team have a look at the route. We’ve actually gone out, physically looked at it in line with the learner travel guidance and they have confirmed that it’s not considered a hazardous route.

“We can confirm that there’s a footway there, where the A5104 has to be crossed, there’s appropriate pedestrian crossing facilities in place and there’s been recent road improvements along that road corridor with shared pedestrian and cycle links.

“It also benefits from a 20mph speed limit.”

The Cabinet member did agree that should the proposals be granted approval, local members Cllr Jason Shallcross and Cllr Richard Lloyd would be consulted on potential measures to improve safety along the route.

Modernise school

Chief Officer for Education and Youth Claire Homard also addressed the need to modernise school provision in Saltney.

“Modern school facilities really support the development of a modern curriculum,” she said. “Modern learning spaces provide flexible opportunities for teaching using the latest equipment, the most up-to-date digital technologies and support teachers and staff in delivering that curriculum to their learners.

“So I think that’s really important that the environment does enhance the educational offer, as well as other aspects of provision in the new building around outdoor spaces, spaces for pupils with additional learning needs and wellbeing spaces.

“If you’d asked us 10 years ago what a nurture room was, that didn’t feature in our design of school buildings, now they are absolutely central because the needs of our learners change over time.

“The educational rationale for this proposal is front and centre. We want to protect that quality and make sure it’s there for future generations of learners.”

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