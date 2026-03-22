School opened in 2005 faces £2m fire safety repair bill

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Nearly £2 million is having to be spent on bringing a primary school built just over 20 years ago into line with fire safety standards.

The essential health and safety works have been identified by contractors refurbishing the currenlty empty building ahead of a Welsh medium school moving in this September.

Monmouthshire County Council had already allocated £1m to support the relocation of Abergavenny’s Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni and refurbishment of the former Deriv View Primary building in a decision approved in June 2024.

Deri View was due to become vacant following its merger with King Henry VIII comprehensive to form Monmouthshire’s first three-to-19 school, and which moved into a purpose built £70m building on the site of the former secondary in May last year.

A report for the Labour and Green Party run cabinet required its approval for a capital budget of £1.9m to cover the costs of the fire safety works at the school which was only opened in 2005.

It stated contractors, who began working at Deri View in early 2025, identified areas that may have required fire compartmentalisation improvements and as a result its work was delayed for a comprehensive and detailed fire compartmentalisation survey of the entire building to be completed, that confirmed improvements were necessary.

This involved accessing difficult-to-inspect areas, including removal of suspended ceilings.

The report for the cabinet stated work has been required to start “imminently” so that it is completed by August this year and stated: “It is essential that the work is completed to ensure the property remains fully compliant and consistent with the original 2004 strategy and building regulation requirements.”

The report also described Ysgol Y Fenni’s relocation as “essential” as it said it is constrained at its current site and reliant on demountable classrooms. The move will also support its expansion to becoming a two-form entry school which is a target of the council’s Welsh education strategic plan.

Work at Deri View has included stripping the building and realignment of services such as IT connections and the fire alarm. It is anticpated the work will cost £1.2m and the total cost includes a contingency and other fees.

The council anticipates £1.2m will be provided from the Welsh Government as a variation to its original grant award and it will fund its share, of £671,000, from an underspend in the Abergavenny 3-19 capital budget and if that isn’t sufficient any shortfall will come from the unallocated budget within the 2025/26 Schools capital maintenance programme.