School placed under lockdown following advice from police

Amelia Jones

A high school has been place into lockdown following the advice of local police.

Brecon High School has been placed in a ‘perimeter lockdown’ following the report of an incident this morning.

A perimeter lockdown is a safety procedure where a facility locks all exterior doors and gates to prevent unauthorised access while allowing business inside to continue. It is used when a threat, such as police activity or a dangerous person, exists in the surrounding community.

Headteacher Rob Edwards said according to advice they received from Dyfed-Powys police no one is currently able to enter or leave the school site.

In a message to parents and carers, he said: “The school remains in a perimeter lockdown. The police have confirmed that it is safe for pupils to remain indoors, and lessons are continuing as normal.

“Lunch arrangements will take place as normal, with pupils supervised inside and on site.

“We kindly ask that parents and carers do not come to school to collect children at this time, as this may hinder the safe and effective management of the situation. We will provide further updates as soon as additional information is available.

“Thank you for your continued understanding and cooperation.”

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is dealing with an incident at Brecon High School today.

“Officers are currently working with the school following a threat that has been made online.

“As a precaution and to prioritise everyone’s safety, the school implemented a lockdown of its perimeter, which meant no one could enter or leave the school site this afternoon.

“The perimeter lockdown is due to be lifted at the end of the school day, and officers will maintain a visible presence while pupils leave the school.”

A parent from the school told Nation.Cymru that pupils have been told that they will be able to leave soon but their exit will be carried out in ‘waves.’